On Monday, June 12th, it is no wonder that swarms of golfers, both men and women, traveled throughout Virginia to participate in the Dragon Football Club Annual Charity Golf Tournament in honor of beloved Coach Martin Mooney, the founding father of football at WMHS. The DFC was joined by Martin’s family who was able to mingle with many of his friends, former players, and those who knew Coach Mooney when he wore a different hat—teaching many teenagers how to drive the winding roads of Greene County and delivering them safely to their homes at the end of the sessions, thus saving parents time in returning to school to retrieve them. His wife, Mrs. Alice Mooney, related some of the times the two of them spent at the Greene Hills Club, as she would work the tournament while he rounded up players and teams to support the football program, even after he retired from coaching. Winning 1st Place in the Captain’s Choice tournament was the team of Devin Madison, Kevin Snead, Mikey Moyers, and Steve DeMasters with a 53. Two teams shot a 58, but on the match back of cards from Hole 18, the team of George Elder, Thomas Martin, Anthony Flint, and Jason Shifflett was declared 2nd Place winners while Austin Turner, Jeff Perkins, David Woodward, and Kevin Shifflett placed 3rd. In 4th Place, was the team of John Rocha, Jeff Nave, Dustin Knight, and Tim Woodson with a 59. The DFC thanks everyone who came out in support of the Coach Martin Mooney’s love of Dragon Football!