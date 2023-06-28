With the start of high school football season just around two months away, the Virginia High School League gave local gridiron fans plenty to ponder this week with the release of its 2023 master schedule for all member schools.

There will be several changes for Central Virginia teams this season, which should make for even more excitement.

Albemarle and Louisa County, two of the top programs in Central Virginia, move to Region 5C this fall in all sports as part of the VHSL’s new four-year alignment cycle. Charlottesville makes the jump to Region 4D, while William Monroe will switch district affiliations, leaving the Northwestern District to join the Valley District.

Speaking of new, there are four new coaches in the Jefferson District.

Jeff Woody takes over the program at Charlottesville High School, while Seth Wilson returns to coaching at Western Albemarle after several years of success in the private school ranks at Covenant, mostly in 8-man football. Mitchell Pace (Fluvanna County) and Colston Bayless (Orange County) make the jump from assistant coaches to the man in charge at their alma maters.

With the season on the horizon, here is an early look at 10 must-see games this fall.

William Monroe at Monticello

When: Aug. 25

Why: The 2023 football season kicks off with a showdown of two Central Virginia programs eager to get off to fast starts. Monticello has struggled the past two seasons but Coach Matt Hicks’ Mustangs have been impressive this offseason in 7-on-7 competitions. Mitchell Morris’ Greene Dragons struggled last season, but are eager to get off to a fresh start in the Valley District. The Mustangs are 9-0 in matchups between the two programs since 2000.

James Monroe at Charlottesville

When: Sept. 1

Why: James Monroe travels to Thomas Theodose Stadium for the first home game of the Jeff Woody era at Charlottesville. Woody was hired in the spring after a successful stint at E.C. Glass and plans to bring that model of excellence to CHS. James Monroe, which is usually one of the more athletic teams in the Battlefield District, should provide a stern test for the Black Knights.

Orange County at Culpeper County

When: Sept. 1

Why: This could be a fun one as Bayless’ Hornets go on the road to tussle with an always gritty Culpeper County squad. Orange County has won 12 straight against Culpeper, but new Blue Devils coach Eric Sherry, who spent more than a decade at Charlottesville, is very familiar with the talent level in the Jefferson District.

Madison County at William Monroe

When: Sept. 15

Why: There is no question this is one of the more underrated rivalries in Central Virginia. William Monroe had won seven straight matchups in the rivalry before Coach Larry Helmick guided the Mountaineers to wins in the last two seasons.

Turner Ashby at William Monroe

When: Sept. 29

Why: After nearly a decade in the Northwestern District, William Monroe begins a new era when it hosts its first Valley District game against Turner Ashby. The Knights won the only meeting between the two programs in 2019, but a strong showing by Coach Morris’ team could be the start of an interesting rivalry.

Orange County at Louisa County

When: Oct. 6

Why: This clash of neighboring county rivals is always a must-see game on the calendar in Central Virginia and this year will be no different. Although the Gordonsville Tastee-Freeze is no more, these two rivals bring out the best in one another. Louisa County has won 16 of the last 19 meetings between the two programs, including 14 in a row.

Fluvanna County at Orange County

When: Oct. 13

Why: This will be a showdown of new coaches looking to make an impact in the Jefferson District. The Hornets have won 16 of the last 17 matchups between the two Central Virginia rivals and Bayless is looking to continue that trend in his first year. Pace has fond memories of his playing days with the Flucos and has worked hard this offseason to institute a new culture in Palmyra.

Western Albemarle at Monticello

When: Oct. 20

Why: This has been one of the more entertaining rivalries over the years between the two Albemarle County schools. Western Albemarle has won 12 of the last 21 matchups between the two programs, including the last two. Monticello always gets up for this game and this has the potential to come down to the final possession.

Albemarle at Louisa County

When: Oct. 27

Why: There is nothing like Friday nights in “The Jungle” and this has all the makings of a potential showdown for the Jefferson District title. Albemarle won the showdown in Charlottesville two years ago to earn a share of the district title, but Louisa followed up with a 69-34 victory last fall to secure a seventh district title in a row in Mineral.

Albemarle at Western Albemarle

When: Nov. 3

Why: There will be no love lost when these two rivals square off at Warriors Stadium in Crozet. Western Albemarle had won four in a row against their cross-county rivals before Albemarle rolled to a 27-6 road win last fall. With two offensive-minded coaches at the helm, expect for them to pull out all the stops.