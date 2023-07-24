The lawsuit over Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee appears to be over.

Lawyers for the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation, which sued the city last year over the disposition of the equestrian bronze figure that drew hundreds of White nationalists to the city in 2017, circulated a motion Monday to withdraw their legal action.

"It sounds like they gave up," legal analyst David Heilberg told The Daily Progress. "It sounds like it's over."

Neither legal team immediately returned a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The motion had not been filed with the Charlottesville Circuit Court by 4 p.m. Monday. However, people familiar with the document told The Daily Progress that a "nonsuit" motion had been circulated by the plaintiff's lawyers.

"What they filed speaks for itself," the foundation's president, Gerald Harlow, told The Daily Progress. He declined to elaborate.

The Trevilian Station foundation, which operates a Civil War battlefield in Louisa County, and another foundation sued the city in early 2022 alleging that the city failed to fairly relinquish the statue when donating it to a local Black history museum. Their lawsuit claimed that the city broke a state law on war memorials, violated procurement rules and violated Virginia's Freedom of Information Act.

The nonsuit, if filed this week, will come about six weeks after the other plaintiff in the case, the Ratcliffe Foundation of Tazewell, dropped out and less than two weeks after designated judge, Paul Peatross, oversaw the dismissal of two of the three complaints — leaving only the FOIA matter.

Because Peatross threw out those other complaints, the legal analyst expressed little shock upon learning of the nonsuit.

"That's not a surprise given what was the left of the lawsuit," said Heilberg. "The judge took most of it away."

Standing since 1924 in what was long known as Lee Park in Charlottesville, the statue became a flashpoint in America's racial reckoning after a divided Charlottesville City Council voted to remove it in 2017. Later that year, the Ku Klux Klan and then an assortment of White nationalist groups gathered in Charlottesville to protest the removal. The Unite the Right rally-turned-riot in August of that year led to the killing of anti-racist counterprotester Heather Heyer after an avowed neo-Nazi drove his car through a crowd downtown.

In July 2021, the city removed the statue. The intended beneficiary, when council voted on the disposition that December, was the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The organization vowed to melt the statue and recast the bronze into a more inclusive piece of public art. It christened the project "Swords into Plowshares."

Legal hearings indicate that the Confederate general and his horse Traveller have already been cut into pieces. Is the center cleared to stoke a fire and put the pieces into a crucible?

"I would probably recommend they wait 21 days," said Heilberg.

The legal analyst said that although any nonsuit motion gives the litigant one-time permission to refile, this one has an air of finality.

"The momentum has gone out of the sails," said Heilberg. "My gut feeling is that it's over; it just has that vibe."