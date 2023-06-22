This years annual Red, White, Blue in Greene event is expected to be bigger than ever! With other local communities cancelling their events, live music by a nationally recognized performer and one of the biggest fireworks shows around, turnout should be huge.

Despite recently selling Capitol Sheds, Loren Shetler will still be working to put on the incredible firework display that we have all come to know in Greene over the past several years. While unsure of what the future of fireworks looks like since selling the business, Shetler is excited to put on another great show this year alongside his volunteers.

Shetler began shooting off fireworks for his four children in their backyard but had a desire for something even bigger. Eventually, he got a license that allowed him to shoot off larger fireworks and decided to invite the Greene County Chamber of Commerce to watch. Word got out to the Red, White, Blue in Greene committee who then invited them to shoot off fireworks for the community.

This will be the seventh year that Shetler and Capitol Sheds have done the fireworks show, which now takes about 20 people to put on.

“It’s a way to give back to the community that has supported us so much over the years,” said Shetler. “Capitol Sheds has donated this all of these years, there has never been any expense for Greene County.”

The event is entirely free to the community thanks to the sponsors and donors of the event. Additionally, the use of the field is donated and volunteers help to set up the stages and get the field ready for the event.

“It’s probably the best free event in all of Virginia,” Shetler commented. “I can’t imagine where else you can get world class entertainment and fireworks for free. You get front row seats- it’s unreal.”

As usual, the festivities will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4 on Main Street for the annual parade. The event will continue later in the day with live music, vendors and fireworks at Morris Field (the same place the event took place last year). The gates to the field will open at 3 p.m. and entertainment will take place between 6 and 10 p.m.

Southern Sky will kick off the music for the night at 6 p.m., followed by Mark Wills at 8. Fireworks will start at 9:35 and the event should end around 10. It is recommended to arrive early.

For more information about the event, visit rwbng.org.