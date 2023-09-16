“While recent rainfalls have increased the water level in the Rapidan River, we could return to low levels without further precipitation,” Alan Harrison, director of Greene County Water and Sewer, said in the statement. “We encourage everyone to practice voluntary conservation measures until we receive sufficient rainfall.”

The mandatory restrictions were lifted Friday. Residents are still encouraged to use voluntary water conservation measures such as: Check toilets, faucets, hoses and couplings for leaks and repair.

Take shorter showers, and turn off the water when shampooing, shaving or brushing teeth.

Reduce or eliminate outdoor water use, including watering of lawns and landscaping.

If necessary, use the least amount of water necessary, water lawns on even or odd days.

Based on address, even-number addresses water on even days of the month, odd-number addresses water on odd days of the month.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean off porches, stairs, driveways and sidewalks.

Wash only full loads in washing machines and dishwashers or use the appropriate water-level selection.

Reduce or eliminate vehicle washing.

Scrape, don't rinse, dishes before putting them in the dishwasher.

Wash vegetables and fruits in a basin of water, not allowing the water to run while washing.

Greene County said it will advise residents when river levels either return to the point that mandatory restrictions are again required or when voluntary restrictions are no longer called for.