It’s sparked an outpouring of opposition and even a lawsuit, but the “glampground” on Celt Road off Route 33 in Greene County — with 144 luxury, climate-controlled tents with as many as three bedrooms inside — is nevertheless expected to be completed by early 2025.

It’s been the subject of at least three hearings before the Greene County Board of Supervisors, which denied the initial iteration of the project in 2021. But despite hesitancy from certain supervisors and opposition from certain residents, county officials who spoke to The Daily Progress agreed: Glamping will be good for Greene.

The site will offer three- to four-star accommodations and amenities alongside opportunities to take advantage of Greene’s rural character as well as nearby Shenandoah National Park. With a target audience of millennial couples and families with small children, the glamping project aims to address the lack of upscale and affordable accommodations in Greene.

That’s according to Andrew Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Sojourner Glamping Company, the company responsible for the project.

“If you look at the D.C. area, there are really expensive, high-end places,” Murphy said. “And then you have at the bottom, a line of hotels and campgrounds. But in the middle, for people who are willing to spend a little more, there’s a big gap.”

A one-night stay for the smallest one-bedroom tent at the planned glampground could cost between $180 to $200, Murphy said. With roughly 217 bedrooms available, Sojourner is expecting around 245 people per night in the busiest summer months.

While accommodations are technically tents, the experience is going to be more like a “boutique hotel” with all the benefits of still being surrounded by nature, Murphy said. The tents include a safari canvas shell, “impeccable interior design,” a deck and an en suite bathroom, according to the company’s presentation to the Greene County Board, where the project’s special use permit was approved on 83 acres of land.

The term “glamping” is generally misunderstood, Murphy said.

“Glamping today is kind of where the hotel industry was in the 1950s, before brands like Hilton, Marriott and Sheraton formed,” he said.

For his own part, Murphy said he never liked the word “glamping.”

“But we’ve decided that we’re going to embrace it, and redefine the category,” Murphy said. “So for us, glamping is camping with resort-style amenities and luxury accommodation in the outdoors.”

Half of the 144 tents are expected to be standard and deluxe one-bedroom units, with another third as two-bedroom units and 10% as three-bedroom units. With some tents grouped together, the site is perfect for vacations, family reunions, corporate retreats and eco-trips without the mosquito bites to show for it, Murphy said.

His company is also tapping into the area’s wedding industry, one that demands accommodation for thousands of people in the summer and fall.

The company did an analysis of accommodations across Greene, Madison and Orange counties, Murphy said. While there is capacity “on any given Saturday” for more than 5,000 wedding attendees, there are only 892 rentable units across the three counties.

“We were kind of blown away by the demand that we saw,” Murphy said.

The site will have event space to host weddings autonomously. It will also be kid-friendly, with a kids club, adult and family pools, a playground and “environmental educators” for children, Murphy said. A restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner will accommodate those parents sick of washing dishes — as Murphy discovered for himself while introducing his daughters to camping.

“We went camping in Shenandoah and the Smoky Mountains,” Murphy said. “I found, as a dad, taking two daughters camping was just exhausting. It was fun for Day One and a Half and by Day Two you’re like, ‘I don’t want to wash another dish. I don’t want to cook another meal.’”

Glamping might be an unfamiliar term, but it’s not new to Greene. Getaway Shenandoah, a company that advertises 45 “tiny cabins” across 80 acres of land, ranges from $111 to $358 per night.

And for all the concerns about traffic noise expressed in opposition to Sojourner’s proposal, most residents don’t even know Getaway is there, off Madison Road in Stanardsville, according to Dale Herring, chair of the county’s board of supervisors.

“It was so quiet, some people were asking if they were actually still in business — which they are,” Dale told The Daily Progress.

Stanardsville Mayor Michael Payne agreed that residents don’t know about Getaway. Still, the site has driven interest and revenue at Stanardsville’s businesses, and Payne said he hopes Sojourner will bring even more of that to the small town.

“Tourism is a very efficient dollar spent; we get to keep most of that for the community,” Payne said. “I believe this has strong potential to be a wonderful asset to our community.”

“It brings tourism to Greene, which I think Greene needs,” Herring said.

The glamping site also expects to partner with local farms to purchase fresh produce, meat and eggs: about 850,000 eggs and 1,000 pounds of chicken a month by the company’s estimates, Murphy said.

The opposition to the project has argued, “Let’s keep Greene green.” Herring said he hears that a lot.

“But if you want to maintain your farmland, you’d have to give your farmers a place to sell their product,” Herring said. The glamping site will bring revenue and jobs to the county, all while keeping impact on infrastructure and traffic minimal, he said.

Opponents have also argued that due to its space in the “camping” category, Sojourner circumvents the zoning laws that prevent hotels from being built on land zoned for agriculture. With commercial structures such as a spa, restaurant, event center and sleeping units, Doug Roberts of Stanardsville has one question: “How is this not a hotel?”

“The neighboring property owners never expected the rural farm next door could become a sprawling commercial establishment based on the plain reading of our ordinance,” Roberts wrote in a July 30 letter to The Daily Progress. “As much as we need businesses in our county, moving the goalposts is never the way to do it.”

Murphy said the site will have a minimal environmental impact on the land, and Herring and Murphy both agreed the site would have minimal impact on infrastructure and traffic while benefiting the rural county.

“If we don’t take advantage of our assets, then what will eventually happen to our communities is that the farmland that we currently have will be sold and divided into lots,” Herring said.

As for the opposition, Murphy said it seems bigger than it actually is.

“There is far more support than there was opposition,” Murphy said. Since 2021, he has advertised on Facebook that he would be at Maybelle’s Market on Dyke Street every week for a few hours to hear residents’ concerns. He said he hopes to maintain an open-door policy moving forward.

Sojourner was granted a special use permit to develop 144 tents on 83 acres of land in June 2022. The company applied for a permit to develop on 70 acres next to it in order to decrease density for their 144 tents.

The decision was postponed in a June 21 board of supervisors meeting, in large part because of a lawsuit against the county. A group of individuals challenged the county’s approval of Sojourner’s special use permit, but Murphy said with 40 years of legal precedent on Sojourner’s side, he expects to prevail.

Having explored Shenandoah National Park as an undergraduate at Georgetown University, Murphy said Sojourner started with a “why.” For him and his business partner, that “why” is simple: connection.

“We think of it as both connecting with yourself and getting time to rest, connecting with the ones you love whether it’s friends or family, and then connecting with nature as well,” Murphy said.