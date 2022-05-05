Record takes VPA sweepstakes award

Most awards in paper’s history with 16 wins

For the first time in Greene County Record history, the publication brought home the coveted Sweepstakes Award in Virginia Press Association (VPA)’s News and Advertising Contest for 2021. The sweepstakes award represents the best of the best for news coverage in the non-daily newspaper category for small papers across the state. The two-person staff also won 16 awards in various categories, including seven first-place awards—also the most ever won by the paper.

“Regular readers of the Record know the quality and quantity of work that it includes each week,” Central Virginia Weekly Group General Manager Jeff Poole said. “Kathleen and Terry did a tremendous job of keeping the community informed on key issues regarding schools, RSA, public health and safety. At the same time, they highlighted the achievements of the WMHS student-athletes and celebrated the people who make Greene such a great community.”

The sweepstakes winners are determined by assigning point values to each award, with more points for first-place wins than seconds or thirds. A publication must also have won something in three of the four major award categories (art/photography, digital content, writing and layout/design) in order to be eligible.

Former editor Terry Beigie won four first-place awards, one second-place award and one third-place award. Current editor Kathleen Borrelli won three first-place awards, three second-place awards and two third-place awards. The duo also took second place overall for sports page design and third place overall for front page design (out of similarly-sized non-daily papers across the state).

“It’s gratifying to see all their hard work recognized by fellow journalists,” Poole continued. “All those awards—particularly the sweepstakes award—not only are hard-earned, but also well-deserved.”

Beigie took first place for feature story writing for her in-depth exploration of Foothills Winery in Dyke, “Planting new life in historic soil.” “An interesting story about what became a family affair to develop a brewery and winery at what was the county’s first vineyards—well researched and great detail,” wrote the judges.

The Record took the top two spots in this category, with Borrelli coming in second with her feature story on 87-year-old self-taught piano tuner Journey Williams. “Nice interview about a farm boy’s unusual journey to become a well-known piano tuner—enjoyable!” wrote the judge.

Beigie also took first place for editorial writing for the second year running. “Editorial pages are often spaces to hash out community problems and call the powerful to task, also to bring communities together in trying times,” wrote the judges. “These three editorials are a fine example of that latter mission.”

Beigie’s historical features on court days, daffodils as clues to history and moonshine in Greene County took the top spot for a feature writing portfolio. “The writer brings local history to life with interesting views into … rowdy Bacon Hollow and its moonshine,” the judges commented.

Beigie also took first for her feature photo, shown below, which shows the joy of graduation day despite COVID-19 restrictions.

“I am humbled by the recognition by my peers in this year’s Virginia Press Association contest,” Beigie said. “Bringing home the ‘Sweepstakes’ award for news is a first for the Greene County Record, and an unexpected honor. Serving Greene County residents as the editor of the Greene County Record was one of the highlights of my life.”

Beigie, who moved on from her role as editor of the Record in November, also won a second-place award in the in-depth/investigative reporting category for her investigation of fire hydrant issues in “Greene, RSA at odds over hydrants” from October 2021; and third place in general news writing for “Judge: official’s actions rise to criminality,” a descriptive piece about litigation in Dogwood Valley subdivision.

Borrelli brought home eight individual awards, after winning five in 2020. She first began working as a reporter for the Record in November 2019 and was promoted to editor in January, after Beigie’s departure.

“Thank you so much for allowing me to tell this community’s stories for so long; I’ve enjoyed it immensely and wouldn’t trade a minute,” Borrelli wrote. And thank you to Terry for everything you taught me over two years working together and to Brian for being our constant assistant with the photography contributions-–we couldn’t have done any of this without you!”

Borrelli took first place for breaking news writing for her August 12 feature on the decision to make mask-wearing required in Greene County Public Schools. The story was her first “hold the presses” moment since becoming a professional journalist, as the superintendent issued a statement after press time and she and Beigie called the press room to wait while they changed the first paragraph and headline on the front page before printing.

Borrelli also took first place for her feature series for six articles covering the various aspects of COVID-19’s impact on education in Greene County. “This writer carefully explored all aspects of COVID’s impact on schools and education,” wrote the judges. “This was a time consuming article that undoubtedly was worthwhile for readers.”

Borrelli also earned first for combination picture-and-story for a feature on Ann Vonnegut, a local sheep “herderess” who spins her sheep’s wool, brews natural dyes and weaves beautiful tapestries on Autumn Vista Farm in Dyke. The judges complimented the colorful photos and background research on types of pigments and wool.

In addition to her second-place win for feature story writing, Borrelli also took second for her photo essay of The Harbor at Renaissance’s Valentine’s Day “Senior Prom” and second for her sports writing portfolio. The sports selections included a baseball feature, a story on injuries plaguing the William Monroe football team, and an exciting accounting of the Dragons’ surprise 7th-inning rally against Northwestern District rival George Mason High School May 27.

Borrelli also earned third place for her feature profile on UCA Principal Bobbie Woods, who passed away from COVID-19 complications in October, and third place for her education writing selection.

The second-place winning entry for sports page design included “Winning Takes Grit,” a B1 feature on the WMHS volleyball team by Borrelli and Beigie with a highlighted photo by Brian Mellott; “The Comeback Kids,” the 7th-inning rally story by Borrelli which was part of her sports writing portfolio—also featuring a great photo by Mellott; and “Dragons’ rising star keeps his cool on the pitcher’s mound,” a feature on WMHS sophomore Waylon Cheek’s killer pitching skills, featuring a neat photographic effect designed by Beigie (at right).