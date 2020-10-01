Creative teachers are keeping the music alive in 2020

Greene County teachers have found creative ways to keep music and arts classes alive despite the unprecedented challenges of reopening school during a pandemic. From high school band to virtual kindergarten, teachers share some of what their music classes hold for students in 2020.

“It was really difficult to plan anything over the summer because of so many unknowns with student registrations and logistics,” said William Monroe High School Music Director Nathan Whittaker. “For some classes, unless the students have the instruments at home you just can’t run it. It’s hard to run a virtual piano class if kids don’t have a piano at home.”

With 41% of the county’s students currently doing virtual learning and the majority of the rest on a hybrid model (two days in person and two at home per week for middle and high school students), planning for electives was especially challenging this year.

“We have a lot of students who are virtual this year and also there are strict regulations on what you can do in choir,” Whittaker said. “When we were planning out the courses, first of all they didn’t want you singing with a mask on, so you had to sing unmasked. But if you’re going to sing unmasked then you have to stand at least 12 feet apart, and that just wasn’t really going to be feasible.”