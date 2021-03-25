Virtual learning successful for some students, parents

Editor’s note: this is part five in an ongoing series about meeting the needs of students during the pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, many students have struggled with isolation from friends and loved ones, with uncertainty in daily lives including attending school in hybrid or virtual learning environments and with fears over the many changes to daily life due to COVID-19. For some, however, virtual learning has been a story of success in a time of strife, and these are their stories.
Lisa Peregoy, instructional coach at William Monroe High School (WMHS) and parent of two high school students, is grateful to have the choice of virtual learning for her own children. Her son, a senior at WMHS, takes two courses in person and the remainder virtual; her daughter is a sophomore and 100% virtual student.
“I could see the strains and benefits as a parent, educator and community member,” Peregoy said. “I think any time we are in uncharted territory we get anxious about all of the things that could go wrong; for me, it was important to think of all the things that could go right in this situation. We were so very fortunate to have a choice as parents to the options we felt were best for our children.”
While Peregoy acknowledges that some community members struggle with less-than-optimal internet connectivity that could affect their ability to succeed as virtual learners, that was not the case in her own home. She is grateful that the flexibility of virtual education has allowed her kids the freedom to explore new hobbies.
“My children appreciate the flexibility of their day and creating their own schedules,” she said. “It allows them to incorporate things that they truly love to do and explore areas they have never made time for before. My son has taken the time to begin learning guitar; he has built in time in his day to give himself breaks and practice … it is a sense of stress relief and he has loved learning how to play. My daughter … has taken up skateboarding during the pandemic and uses this as a means for physical activity—in the traditional PE classroom, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
Peregoy said she has loved watching her children take charge of their own learning while utilizing free time to meet their needs as individuals, and that technological challenges were luckily few and far between.
For John Powell, father of two middle school students and one high-schooler, the decision to become virtual learners was left up to his teenagers. As both parents are essential workers, they needed to continue working outside the home during the peak of the pandemic.
“My wife works for UVA in healthcare and I am a sales rep for a food distributor … so my kids’ biggest scare about the pandemic was getting their parents sick—being around other kids that might be contagious and then they could bring it home to us,” Powell said. “So when the choices came out, we let our kids decide. We wanted them to be comfortable with whichever way they wanted to go … all three chose—hands down—to go virtual, and it was mostly out of worry about their parents, which I thought was sweet.”
Powell’s three kids are in sixth, eighth and ninth grades, so setting up for virtual learning meant a lot of different classes with a lot of different teachers.
“I remember my wife looking around and going, ‘OK, we’ve got to take the dining room and turn it into a classroom.’ She did a bunch of online searches and she said, ‘John, there are two plastic folding tables at Lowe’s—their last two—we’ve got to go get them.’ And we ran and got them,” Powell said. “But when virtual school started, we realized quickly that all of the Zoom meetings and having three siblings in the same room did not work.”
At first, Powell said he did not think the bedroom would be the best place for study as there were too many distractions. However, as with all of us during this pandemic, he got creative to find a solution to a new problem.
“I’ve set up different (WiFi) networks so each kid has their devices on their own network … because I realized that without their parents lording over them it was real convenient to have their personal Chromebooks up watching movies while they were on a Zoom class,” he laughed.
Powell set up a school network just for the school devices and new printer, and a separate network for the television which would be turned off during the school day. With parameters outlined for each child, he can turn each network on or off—even remotely if needed—when the kids tell him they have finished their work for the day.
“It’s still not perfect,” Powell said. “We still have a lot of—as my kids call it—glitches in the internet. There are times that they get bumped off classes … when they’ve got to reload the Zoom meeting or reload the page. We pay extra for the one gigabyte of data transmission with Xfinity but it still doesn’t work all the time; it’s almost impossible to have three or four Zoom meetings going at one time.”
According to Powell, each family member has different limitations with technology and they have learned to rely on one another’s strengths to set up videos or manage the remote printer in the house. With five family members utilizing the same internet connection, he said they also have to respect each other’s internet needs—such as prohibiting streaming video calls or watching TV while the parents are in scout meetings. Powell does Boy Scouts with his son, and his wife runs a Girl Scout troop.
For his eldest daughter, the ninth-grader, Powell said virtual learning has really helped her organizational skills flourish.
“She’s determined and she has done a fantastic job of pacing herself, challenging herself—she’s in the virtual (blue ridge) governor’s school and she is applying for the early scholars program where you can get your two year associate’s degree by the time you finish high school,” Powell said. “She is 100% committed—I mean, she’ll do homework on Saturdays and Sundays if it needs to get done … she’s getting straight As, almost straight A-pluses, with hardly any oversight of my wife and I. I can’t say the same thing for all three of my kids.”
With his sixth-grade son, however, the parents have had to take a more active role in helping to organize his study habits.
“I’ve written out a weekly schedule for each class and challenged him, trying to use it like an organizer and saying … you’ve got to go through every class every day, read your emails, write down your assignments and then check them off when they’re done,” he said. “We literally have to come home from work every day and then take an hour or two of our own time and sit down with them.”
Although it may be difficult at times, Powell said the willingness to spend that extra time helping their kids succeed is what has taught the entire family to respect each other more.
“My kids have to respect my job and my time when I need quiet and I need to respect their time,” he said. “I know more about sixth-grade math than I want to know right now but I’ve re-learned algebra myself and so has my wife. It’s good and bad but we’ve gotten through it and you’ve got to be open to change.”
For Brian Mellott, another father of three in the middle and high schools, high-speed internet access has also been a necessity to the success of his kids with virtual learning.
“When we heard about the plan for virtual school, we were happy that school was happening at all and confident that the teachers and school system would provide an excellent program for the kids,” he said. “Virtual classes have been around for years … Beth and I both finished degrees taking virtual classes and we believe in the efficacy of delivering education that way. It is not, however, for everyone, and we need to recognize the maturity and support necessary for students to be successful with remote learning.”
At the start of the year, the Mellotts invested significant time helping their three kids adjust to the technology, time management skills and emotional support needed for successful virtual learning.
“We had a few breakdowns, thinking that everything had to be done right away and that there was too much work,” Mellott said. “We also had a procrastinator who had to be kept on track, so there was a combination of the schools figuring things out and the kids adjusting to the situation. My role was to help teach them to adjust … they have worked for it and we have spent a lot of time supporting them, but during that time they have had a lot of success and have learned a lot about themselves.”
Mellott says the kids’ learning spaces have evolved over the course of the year, starting out all together in the kitchen and living room and later moving to the basement and then to their individual rooms.
“My kids are all very different: Grace loves talking with her teachers; Sophie is a social butterfly; and Matthew is my introvert,” he said. “With laptops, they’ve started doing class outside some. If one gets behind, we can move (them) closer to us to monitor a little more. The flexibility has been nice; basically as they showed success, they got more independence. Sophie uses her breaks to practice playing her ukulele, Grace is working on her Girl Scout Gold Award and Matthew uses his free time to work on Boy Scouts and sports. Doing that during the breaks in the school day frees up evenings for more quality family time.”
Grace Mellott, a freshman at William Monroe High School, said she really likes that many of her teachers record their lessons so that she can go back and review the material later if she gets stuck.
“I tend to need more time to consider my questions and answers,” she said. “In the classroom, it’s easy to be put on the spot. But with virtual classes, I have the time to find the best way to word things. I also like that I can have more quiet time to focus on my work instead of always having distractions in the classroom; that helps to keep me on pace instead of losing track between class and home.”
Sophie Mellott, a seventh-grader at William Monroe Middle School, believes her teachers have figured out what works best for students within the limits of the technology available.
“They are switching things up to give us the best possible ways to understand the material,” she said. “I like that it’s easy to keep track of your assignments because they are posted at the beginning of the week; it was always harder to keep track when we were in school. I (also) like the flexibility in my day. If I finish up early, I can practice my ukulele, grab a snack or play outside before my next class starts.”
For Matthew Mellott, the sixth grader feels like he understands the lessons in a virtual format—but mostly he appreciates the flexibility in his day.
“I like that once you are done with your work, you don’t have to sit around waiting for everyone else to finish,” he said. “You can go grab a snack, ride your bike or just play for a few minutes. I really like the classes that are more interactive and that have individual projects to work on.”
As for the lessons learned from this year of virtual education, several parents felt that the technology would be an important takeaway once the kids are all back in the classroom.
“We have high-speed internet through Xfinity and I do think that internet connectivity is vital for virtual school success,” Brian Mellott said. “In order for individuals in rural areas to get ahead, internet connectivity is of utmost importance—where that comes from is certainly up for debate.”
Peregoy agreed.
“I support the broadband expansion in rural areas and this has been brought to the forefront of issues as we have adjusted our way of learning over the past year,” she said. “While our goal is to go back to ‘normal,’ having access to reliable internet in this day and age is necessary for education to be equitable.” She added that she hopes virtual learning will remain an option in the future for students who can thrive in this format.
Powell said he hopes kids carry forward lessons about team collaboration from their time spent working together virtually.
“I think kids are going to learn that in the world of work, there’s not many jobs that are really one-on-one,” he said. “I think this is going to teach kids how to use something like Zoom to do group projects and to work collaboratively more and I think it’s going to be easier for teachers to set that kind of expectation up.”
Mellott agreed.
“Lessons in scheduling, communication, transparency and technology integration are all lessons that should be incorporated as they return to in-school instruction,” he said. “I think virtual school should be offered in the future even if it means dedicating classroom space so that kids unable to stay home have a place to connect … there are a number of kids who will see more success without the typical distractions of the classroom environment.”
Powell also believes this year has been a real eye-opener for parents to be more keyed in to what their children are doing during the school day.
“I would hope that all parents are going to come out of this understanding how to get into PowerSchool and check grades, how to get into Canvas to communicate with teachers and go through school with their kids,” he said. “There are too many kids that are on their own in life … I hope that for some of those kids, that this has been a learning experience for the family and it’s encouraged the family to get involved at the kid’s school and their education.”