Virtual learning successful for some students, parents

With his sixth-grade son, however, the parents have had to take a more active role in helping to organize his study habits.

“I’ve written out a weekly schedule for each class and challenged him, trying to use it like an organizer and saying … you’ve got to go through every class every day, read your emails, write down your assignments and then check them off when they’re done,” he said. “We literally have to come home from work every day and then take an hour or two of our own time and sit down with them.”

Although it may be difficult at times, Powell said the willingness to spend that extra time helping their kids succeed is what has taught the entire family to respect each other more.

“My kids have to respect my job and my time when I need quiet and I need to respect their time,” he said. “I know more about sixth-grade math than I want to know right now but I’ve re-learned algebra myself and so has my wife. It’s good and bad but we’ve gotten through it and you’ve got to be open to change.”

For Brian Mellott, another father of three in the middle and high schools, high-speed internet access has also been a necessity to the success of his kids with virtual learning.