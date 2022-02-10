Meet Redith - Charlottesville Area Transit

For Black History Month this year, CAT would like to share stories of kindness from our operators: kindness being a gift that can often spark change in someone’s life. To kick things off, we interviewed one of our veteran, African-American operators, Redith Murray. Redith started driving transit buses for CAT almost 25 years ago. When she first got behind the wheel, she was a natural. She used to drive her father’s big truck growing up, so it’s no wonder she took to buses so well. Something else she took to immediately was interacting with the people. Whether it was showing other drivers the ropes or sharing light-hearted moments with passengers, she always understood the most important thing in life: making connections with people.

Like many other amazing public service workers, Redith served as a lifeline for many of her passengers. They are the highlight of her career. One of her regular passengers, Diane, still hands out candy and other goodies to drivers when she rides. Mike, another regular, greets her every time he rides the bus, sharing good conversation, interesting stories, and kindness.

Perhaps the greatest example of kindness Redith shared was a story about a man named Mr. Roberts. Most days, Mr. Roberts would ride the bus to get to his shop near Meade Park. Since he was a regular, she would look for him to get on the bus. One day when he hopped on the bus, he had a framed painting in his hand. The painting featured colorful grape clusters with his signature at the bottom. He presented the painting to her and said it was his last day riding with her. He had dementia and was moving to an assisted living facility. He wanted her to have this painting as a token of appreciation and as something to remember him by.

Recently, while moving into her new home, she came across the painting and something told her to remove it from the frame. To her surprise, there was a letter inside addressed to her. In it, Mr. Roberts thanked her for helping him get around on days when he was confused and needed guidance. Redith found this very touching; she did not realize the profound impact she had made on him. For this reason, even though the painting doesn’t exactly go with her décor, she will cherish and keep it forever.

The theme is simple: an act of kindness, one of any measure, can significantly affect someone’s outlook on life. When we experience kindness, we have hope in humanity. So, when asked what we can do to make change in the future, Redith did not stray far from the theme: “Treat people as you want to be treated. Try not to judge too quickly. Be more open-minded, have compassion, and put yourself in other people’s shoes.” This Black History Month, let us show kindness. Let us have compassion and empathy for what others are going through. Let us love each other just a little bit stronger.