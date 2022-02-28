Charlottesville Area Transit: Meet Henry

Henry Rush has been driving a school bus for 24 years. Recently, he says he’s going to retire every year, but he always comes back. Some people would ask, “Isn’t he tired of dealing with kids yet”? Funny enough, that’s the exact reason he stays. When Henry was a young boy, he grew up frequenting the neighborhoods between Prospect, West Haven and Friendship Court. Those places were at the very heartbeat of his existence and where he learned about black history firsthand. They taught him the important role of community in Charlottesville. This is why Henry places great importance on passing down local history to the next generation.

The greatest life lesson he has learned is that “every kid needs somebody”. He comes to work every day solely for the kids, especially those who don’t have a healthy home life or need someone to talk to. He is one of the first faces kids see every morning, making sure they start their day off on a positive note. When he’s not brightening up their day or telling them stories about Charlottesville’s past, he’s keeping them safe on the bus. Because we’re living in difficult times during a pandemic, it has been hard for drivers and parents alike to make accommodations for the kids. This is why Henry encourages the parents to always be there to pick up their children so they won’t have to walk too far unsupervised.

During his time driving the bus, he has always passed through his old stomping grounds: Prospect, Friendship Court, and West Haven. He is known all throughout these neighborhoods because he grew up with the parents and grandparents of the kids who ride his bus. They have been raised together and have built each other up together. This is something that has always pressed upon Henry’s heart. Through stories about parents and grandparents, he is able to explain to the kids the importance of community, culture, and history.

When asked how we can make change in the future, Henry responded, “we need to communicate better and have difficult conversations.” First, he believes the key to making change is educating the new generation on black history and Charlottesville’s roots. Secondly, people should come together to meet in the middle: to be able to understand where each other comes from. In understanding each other better and having a different mentality, an accepting mentality, we can then begin to heal and build together. As Henry would say, “It gon’ change”. Here’s to love. Here’s to change. We celebrate black history month every month. – Charlottesville Area Transit