CAT: Meet Pamela

The day is Sunday, August 12, 2018, one year after the disheartening events of the Unite the Right Rally. The Charlottesville Police Department, Virginia State Police, local corrections facilities, and other partnering forces are preparing for protests and unforeseen events that may unfold throughout the city of Charlottesville. Their objective: to protect the citizens of Charlottesville and prevent any harm that may befall them. An Operations Supervisor at Charlottesville Area Transit wakes up in the early hours of the morning to respond to a telephone call from transit dispatch. She is told that she is needed to lead a team of drivers who will transport police officers to undisclosed locations across the city. The words of a former coworker now come to life: “You just have to toughen up!” Keeping her composure, she drives to the office and readies her drivers, responding diplomatically to frantic and urgent calls.

As pandemonium ensues, she finds herself in the thick of the action. While riding one of the buses, she witnesses tattered police uniforms, weathered and scuffed from the incidents that have transpired. Chatter from police radios bounced off the walls in a frenzy. All the while, she is being flooded by incoming calls from dispatch. In the midst of this chaotic environment, she manages to coordinate a team of courageous officers and drivers from various agencies, ensuring their safe transport. When the day is over and all is said and done, no one is harmed and everyone remains safe. She has succeeded in leading a successful transport to protect the people of Charlottesville. Her name? Pamela Damron.

Today, Pam continues to inspire others with her gentle leadership. Her style is to do things by the book. Now, this doesn’t mean that she is a stickler. She can shoot the breeze with her team and share a good laugh, but when it comes to getting the job done, she expects everyone to be accountable for their actions. Given her honest and understanding demeanor, it is no wonder her team loves working with her. When she describes her relationship with her team, “family” and “close-knit” are words that always come up in conversation.

Though Pam has held the title of Operations Supervisor since 2014, she got her start on the Pupil side of transit, or school bus. She was only 19 when she started, and like most 19-year-olds, she was a bit timid and unsure of how to handle stressful situations. Some days, Pam would attempt to be super mom. Back then, things were a little different; people were allowed to bring their children to work. So, with her car seat and diaper bag in hand, she would hop on the bus and drive her routes with her baby girl by her side. Trying to juggle taking care of a baby and keeping school children in line while driving a bus was a daunting task, but she succeeded. Other days, the weight of these stresses would get to her. At times, she would even break down. One thing is for certain: she has toughened up! Now, with 19 years of experience under her belt, Pam is a rock to many who work here at CAT. Groomed and fortified by the incredible veterans of CAT, she is no longer that same timid 19-year-old. She is a powerhouse.