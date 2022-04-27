CAT: Meet Janice

When one thinks of transit, bus drivers are often the first people that come to mind; however, other people behind the scenes help keep the wheels rolling. Janice Woodson, Charlottesville Area Transit’s (CAT’s) senior accountant, began her career in transit 30 years ago. Back then, she was searching for a new opportunity: a chance to branch out and do something she had never tried before. A friend told her about an Account Clerk position in the local paper. She had no idea how transit worked or how many tires were on a bus, but she did have a mind for numbers. She applied at City Hall and two weeks later had the job.

In those days, CAT was called Charlottesville Transit Service (CTS). The original headquarters were located in the City Yard on 4thStreet. The agency wasn’t as big as it is today, and people seemed to be more connected. Dispatchers, secretaries, and account clerks shared a small space where everyone got to know each other. At the time, there were only seven routes with no night service.

One key saying that Janice has remembered throughout her years at transit is “once you have diesel in your blood, you will never leave transit.” There weren’t many women in the transit field at the time. The Director of Transit, Helen Poore, one of the first women to make a mark in the transit world, encouraged her to stick with it, and would often reassure her that it was only a matter of time before things would change. Despite the gender disparity, the CTS was a good place to work. Janice can recall gathering in the front office to share laughs with coworkers, attending celebratory lunches and picnics as a work family, and being a spectator at the annual Roadeo where operators put their professional driving skills on display. Most of all, everyone supported each other, and watched each other’s families grow.

Janice’s normal workday is always filled with variety. Her title has never exactly reflected all of her responsibilities. From ensuring CAT complies with federal, state, and local government regulations to accounting duties and meetings, her job is never boring. She is focused on preparing budgets and reports but constantly finds herself learning new skills. The people she works with also keep things interesting. The friendships she has made with coworkers over the years are ones to last a lifetime. In a world with so many differing opinions and views, she and her team embrace each other’s differences and come together under one common goal: making sure transit operates smoothly.

When not working at CAT, Janice loves to spend time with her family, read, and work on small craft projects. In a couple years, she’ll be retired on a beach somewhere basking in the sun. As a lover of the ocean and the water, she is most at peace there. Though she will be hard to replace after retiring, we are thankful that Janice is here now to assist CAT with our efforts to improve service.