CAT: Meet Arnie

Arnie Hughes first came to Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) at the ripe, young age of 25. He needed a change of pace from landscaping, so one night when he found a transit job posted online, he figured he’d give it a shot. He didn’t have any experience with buses or maintenance, but he knew he was a fast learner. The position entailed working in the CAT Maintenance Shop, where all of the buses received service repairs. Little did he know, a commercial driver’s license (CDL) was required for the position, but passing the CDL test was a piece of cake. Having completed his training, he started moving buses around the bus yard like a pro. Today, his official title is Transit Maintenance Worker; however, he is actually the manager of the Hostlers. A Hostler is someone who moves buses and transit materials, and maintains the facilities of a transit agency.

Arnie has his plate full, but the shop crew at CAT keeps him motivated. Coming to work each day is easy when you look forward to seeing your coworkers, sharing jokes with them, and accomplishing a day’s work with little to no fuss. His days can be ordinary but sometimes a bit out of the ordinary. For example, on the day of this interview, Arnie and his crew were tasked with removing couches that were obstructing an entire bus stop. Most days, he and his crew can be found on site: at the bus yard, the Downtown Transit Station (DTS), or a bus stop maintaining the facilities. Due to the pandemic, midday cleanings have been a big to-do these days. Arnie and the guys have been tasked with meticulously cleaning all of the buses that come through DTS. Regardless of what the day brings, he never forgets what his former coworker James Brock told him: “Do this and do that and you’ll be alright”. In other words, keep it simple, get your work done, and life will be much easier.

Everyone in the shop treats each other like family. This is why Arnie’s favorite part about coming to work is the people. Some can be crazy, but everyone is good. Once in a while, they can butt heads, but they never hold a grudge. They always find a way to make amends and come together to accomplish the job at hand. Whether with a passenger or coworker, Arnie loves interacting with people. He’s a lovable guy with a welcoming presence who always finds a way to make others laugh. He keeps it cool at all times, acting as a peacekeeper even in the most stressful moments. As he would say, “It’s all good vibes”. If you see Arnie out and about, be sure to say hello and spread kindness just as he always does.