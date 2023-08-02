A 64-year-old man drowned after falling in Lake Anna Saturday night.

Guadalupe Lopez Reyes fell off his boat while attempting to dock the vessel after a nighttime fishing expedition with his friends and family, according to authorities.

“From what we have determined, Reyes fell off the boat and likely was unable to pull himself back up to the dock,” Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe told The Daily Progress on Wednesday. “Those docks are pretty high, and it would be hard for a 64-year-old man to probably pull himself up.”

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews responded to Lake Anna Yacht Club. While en route, Reyes' family told officers that he had been missing for more than an hour.

Authorities determined Reyes had fallen into the water and not resurfaced after checking yacht club surveillance footage.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Spotsylvania County Dive Team divers helped with locating and recovering Reyes, who was pronounced dead on the scene. His body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said it does not suspect any type of foul play nor do authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in Reyes' death.

An investigation is ongoing.