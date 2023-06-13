Montpelier Assistant Director of Archaeology Mary Minkoff says the lessons that can be learned from Juneteenth are broader than a single day in history. This year, Montpelier and its partner organizations are bringing that idea to life through an entire month of programming.

Throughout June, the Montpelier Foundation, Montpelier Descendants Committee, Orange County African-American Historical Society and the Arts Center in Orange are working together to honor the emancipation of enslaved Black men and women.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday since 2021, commemorates the last community of enslaved persons receiving news of their emancipation in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. According to Minkoff, this year’s local events will highlight the ways in which Black community members fought for their freedom before, during and after emancipation.

“The theme for this year is ‘Celebrating Stories of Freedom,’” said Minkoff. “It’s the idea that freedom wasn’t just on one day where African-Americans were waiting to be told they were free. We wanted to also share the stories of local people who were doing things to secure their own freedom.”

Each Thursday throughout the month of June, a virtual panel discussion will focus on a different way in which African-Americans worked to obtain freedom for themselves, their loved ones and their communities, and how the stories of those efforts continue to be passed down through the generations. Panelists include experts in a wide range of fields, from Ivy League scholars to historians, artists and agriculturalists.

The series kicked off its first two sessions with “Stories From Our Land,” a discussion about the role of the natural environment in the journey to freedom, and “Stories From Our Grandmothers,” an exploration of the role of family stories in passing down oral history.

On Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m., the series will continue with “Stories From Our Community,” featuring a panel of local historians and keepers of community history including OCAAHS President Bruce Monroe, Princeton University’s Niya Bates and Germanna Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Hurst-Wedner.

The final two sessions, “Stories From Our Congregation” and “Stories In Our Art,” will shed light on the ways in which faith and creativity respectively have contributed to the freedom of Black community members. Those interested in participating can register for the live streams at www.ocaahs.org/juneteenth or watch anytime on the OCAAHS YouTube page.

In addition to the virtual discussions, several in-person events will take place in honor of the holiday. On Friday, June 16, MDC, OCAAHS and the Montpelier Foundation will host a dinner at Montpelier for descendants of the enslaved community in central Virginia. MDC board member Henry Anglin shared that the dinner is a way to connect descendants with one another and get them engaged in the committee’s ongoing work to memorialize the lives of the enslaved community at the historic site.

“The memorialization we’re looking at is not necessarily just the burial grounds, but the contributions that were made and the effects of those contributions throughout the whole landscape of Montpelier,” Anglin explained.

On Saturday, June 17, an all-day celebration will take place at Montpelier, starting with a libation ceremony on the burial grounds at 10 a.m. featuring Baile’s African Drum Works. The festivities will continue with live music by Adwela and the Uprising, Calvin Earl, Dena Jennings and Horace Scruggs, in addition to specialty tours, historical interpretations, food and vendors until 4 p.m.

Another highlight of Saturday’s event will be the “Portraying Bravery” art contest held in partnership with The Arts Center In Orange. Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to vote on a series of paintings by community members inspired by Montpelier’s historical records of Anthony, who escaped from slavery into freedom. The results of the contest will be announced at 3:45 p.m. and the winning artwork will be displayed in Montpelier’s visitor center.

“We took those descriptions of Anthony, who was a young man at the time, and asked people to portray him — not necessarily as a portrait, but using that description as a kind of starting off point to commemorate his bravery as a young person who found his own way and escaped,” said Anna Pillow, executive director of The Arts Center In Orange. “He found liberty, which is something I think that a lot of Americans can relate to — freedom as a core value.”

On Monday, the Juneteenth celebration will move to downtown Orange. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Church Street Park, attendees can enjoy live music by local choirs, storytelling and food vendors, in addition to chatting with representatives of community organizations at information tables. The park, located at the corner of Church and Chapman streets, was dedicated by OCAAHS and the town of Orange on Juneteenth 2022, and sits on the former site of a prominent historic freedmen’s community and Black business district.

Monroe explained that in Orange County, celebrating Juneteenth has served to connect community members with their history, both nationally and locally.“I think Juneteenth has made people aware and even more curious, where they’re actually going out and researching to learn more about Black history and the history of Orange,” he said.

Both events on Saturday and Monday are free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events/juneteenth-month.