If you have regularly attended high school sporting events in Central Virginia over the past few years, chances are you have met John Harvey.

John, who has been The Daily Progress’ high school sports reporter since 2018, covered countless games during his time in Central Virginia as he chronicled the area’s high school athletes and teams.

And he loved every minute of it.

Many sports reporters get their start covering high school sports and use it as a stepping stone to college or professional sports beats.

Not John.

His passion was covering high school sports and telling the stories of athletes, coaches and teams. And he did it at an exceptional level for 25 years, including the past five at The Daily Progress.

The sidelines in Central Virginia won’t feel the same this fall without John, who passed away last week at the age of 50 after a brief illness.

“John Harvey, quite honestly, was one of the most professional reporters I ever spoke with,” former Western Albemarle football coach Ed Redmond wrote on Twitter. “He always wrote about the contest he was covering with a positive focus on the athletes. He respected the game and those who played it. He will be missed”

The massive outpouring of support since John’s passing has been a testament to the impact he made during his time in Central Virginia.

“Such a loss for our community and kids,” William Monroe girls basketball coach Carrie Woods wrote on Twitter. “John covered these kids with such joy and passion.”

That he did.

John’s enthusiasm for high school sports was contagious, and as his editor for the past five years, John’s joy rubbed off on me. He and I would always get a pep in our step when we were mapping out our coverage for a big event or a feature he was working on. I had the privilege of getting the first read on all of his stories, and the care with which he handled his story subjects always shined through in his words.

“He cared more about his beat than anybody I’ve ever met,” former Daily Progress photographer Ryan Kelly wrote on Twitter, “and was unparalleled in communicating that raw joy.”

Though he was an award-winning writer who was highly regarded throughout the state, John had absolutely no ego and always championed others. He often offered words of encouragement to both his sports journalism colleagues and the players and coaches he covered.

John constantly sent me messages to share how much he liked the design of The Daily Progress sports section or how he thought the headline I came up with for his story fit what he wrote well. John often sent similar messages of encouragement to his fellow journalists, both at The Daily Progress and other publications.

John shared a special camaraderie with other journalists who covered high school sports alongside him, especially The Daily Progress photographers who took the photos that accompanied his stories.

“John Harvey cared, more than anything, about the athletes whose stories he dedicated his life to telling,” former Daily Progress and current Richmond Times-Dispatch photographer Mike Kropf wrote on Twitter. “He poured his heart into the community and never knew a stranger. I’ll always remember fondly our game day banter.”

John traveled far and wide to cover Central Virginia’ high school athletes. This past spring alone, he made trips to Virginia Beach, Newport News, Lynchburg and Fredericksburg to cover local athletes and teams competing in state tournaments.

Along the way, he told the stories of local athletes such as softball player Dara Sharpe, who played for her mother at Louisa County and helped the Lions win a state championship, and versatile Charlottesville track and field athlete Jaelyn Lynch, who John aptly described as a “Swiss Army knife” as she helped the Black Knights earn a second-place team finish at the VHSL Class 3 state track and field meet.

“John cared about these student-athletes and wrote thousands of stories about them like they were his own children,” former Daily Progress photographer Erin Edgerton wrote on Twitter. “He was an absolute pleasure to work the sidelines with and will be so missed. The Daily Progress sports section won’t be the same without his byline.”

After John filed his final game story of this past spring sports season, I sent him a text letting him know that I had received the story and congratulating him on finishing his 25th season of covering high school sports.

“Thank you sir,” he wrote back to me. “Just doing the thing I love to do.”

My favorite thing that John did for The Daily Progress was his “Athlete Spotlight” features, which usually ran in Thursday’s editions each week during the athletic year. Those stories showcased John’s greatest writing gift, his ability to get high school athletes, who often don’t have much experience in dealing with the media, to open up and tell their stories.

Through John’s spotlight stories, Daily Progress readers got to know athletes such as Miller School softball player Lily Pallante, who helped rebuild the field that she and her teammates now play on, Charlottesville’s Sethaun Nowell, who won his first state track and field championship eight years after the death of his father, and Tandem Friends basketball player Tvo Gardner, who started his own clothing line and developed a massive social media following while he was still a high school student.

“John was a true champion for kids and sports in Central Virginia,” Navy women’s basketball coach and Central Virginia native Tim Taylor wrote on Twitter. “He was a throwback to when newspapers covered high school sports and delved into the community. He brought those stories to life for all us. [I loved] reading every spotlight story. A true man of the kids.”

John’s impact goes far beyond the Central Virginia high school sports scene. Prior to joining The Daily Progress, he covered high school sports for several other publications, including The Virginia Gazette in Williamsburg, where he worked for 15 years. When news of John’s passing became public, many of the people to offer their condolences were athletes and coaches that he covered during his time in Williamsburg.

One of those athletes was Caroline Wilke, who was a star basketball player at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. She is now the head girls basketball coach at The Covenant School in Charlottesville. John had the opportunity to cover Wilke’s athletic career both as an athlete and a coach, a testament to his longevity and dedication to covering high school sports in Virginia.

“John was one of the last of his kind. A great local sports reporter,” Walsingham Academy athletic director Neil Bailey wrote on Twitter. “He did good work and was such a tremendous supporter of local athletes during his time at [at The Virginia Gazette] in Williamsburg.”

After John recently found out that he was sick, he started working on a message to let people know and it included this sentence.

“I was never an athlete growing up, but for the last 25 years, I’ve had the opportunity to live out my dream and make sports my life.”

And it was a life well lived.