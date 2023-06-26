Softball

Wrapping up their season with a close loss (3-1) in the regionals to Blacksburg High School, the Hornets nonetheless had a stellar season, finishing with a 14-7 overall record and fourth in the Jefferson District at 8-6.

According to Orange County head coach Neal Ferguson, “We dropped our game to Blacksburg 3-1, but we out hit Blacksburg 7-5 and we hit the ball well. We just didn’t put hits together. It was the story of our season. We finished 14-7, and five of our losses were by one run, the other two losses by two runs and three runs.I’m super proud of our girl’s efforts all year.Hannah [Hearl] and Kara [Fincham] pitched their hearts out all year.They only gave up 30 total runs [17 earned runs] all year. We will be back … not rebuilding, just regrouping. Looking forward to big time in 2024.”

Accolades for the Orange County softball squad were numerous on the All-Region 4D squad as first team honors went to junior pitcher Hearl and junior JaChelle Mosley at an at-large position.Second team tributes included seniors Maci Fayard at the hot corner, third base, Haley Martin in the outfield and freshman Fincham at pitcher, while sophomore Adlee Shumake was awarded an honorable mention.

Baseball

This seasons Hornet baseball squad placed three members on the All-Region team with senior Ethan Turner making the second team in the outfield while fellow classmate Landon Pounds also claimed the second team at an at-large spot. Scott Clore, also a senior, was an honorable mention.

Track

Having only a pair of seniors graduate from a roster of more than 50 members, bodes very well for the progression of the Orange County High School outdoor track squad, according to head coach Tanner Winesett.

“As a coach, I am very proud of how a team with only two seniors performed.I am very optimistic for the future, with nearly the entire team returning for next year’s season.All athletes on the team have grown as individual athletes who I am proud to have had the privilege of coaching this past season. They have been successful when performing in new events and will continue to represent Orange County at the highest level.Our top performers of the season were David Norman and JaePharoah Carpenter who both competed at the VHSL Class 4 State tournament. David placed 10th in the triple jump with a jump of 43 feet, 4 1/2 inches as a 10th grader and Jae placed 15th in the triple jump with a jump of 42 feet even as an 11th grader,” said Winesett.

Boys' lacrosse

An already successful season for the Orange County boy’s lacrosse squad became even more fruitful with the announcement of senior Thomas Payette being named first-team midfielder on the All-Region 4D Boys Lacrosse team.

Hornets Jack Neeley, a freshman, was named to the All-Region second team at the attack position as was sophomore Oliver Wyatt as a midfielder.

Finishing fourth in the Jefferson District this past season, the Hornet girl’s lacrosse team placed senior Kendall Mullins on the All-Region second team in an at-large position.

Girls' socccer

Finishing its season with a fabulous run to the region semifinals, the Orange County girls’ soccer team secured nine members on the All-Region squad with sophomores Laney Fayard and Taylor Mills holding first-team honors at defense and at-large positions respectively. Placing on the second-team, Mia Shuman, a junior, made the squad on defense while Anjolena Crain, a sophomore, was at the forward position. Honorable mention placements went to seniors Maggie Johnson, Kamryn Rock and Cloey Wolfrey, Kayla Ash and Keller Hines.

Boys' soccer

The Hornet soccer boys also had a trio on the All-Region team with senior Daniel Robles being awarded first-team honors at forward as Brian Plamp, junior, placed on the second-team at defense while Johan Solleveld Jr., also a junior, was an honorable mention.