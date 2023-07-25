ORANGE — Desa Stone has worn a lot of hats throughout her athletic, academic and professional career.

From being a varsity athlete in four different sports to serving as a coach and official, Stone is well-versed in what it takes to run a successful high school athletic department.

Stone will get that opportunity at Orange County High School, where she was recently named the director of athletics and activities.

“I am extremely excited to have this opportunity,” Stone said. “Sports are an integral part of providing students life skills. They open doors for them that might not have opened without sports. They are an investment in our future.”

Stone’s credentials are impeccable.

She competed in four sports in high school: basketball, swimming, softball and golf. Following high school, Stone went to the University of Mary Washington, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in American Studies. After completing her undergraduate studies, Stone earned a master’s degree in sports management at the University of Miami and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Old Dominion University.

Stone has experience in high school sports in a variety of capacities. She has served as a Virginia High School League and NCAA umpire in field hockey and women’s lacrosse. In addition, she has coached football, basketball and girls lacrosse and has served as an NCAA eligibility liaison and a social media coordinator.

“I have been immersed in the world of sports my entire life,” Stone said. “All of my experiences in sports have prepared me to be successful in this position.”

Stone began her coaching career at Brooke Point High School in 2018, coaching offensive linemen on the football team. She then moved on to Stafford High School, where she worked with the specialists as a long-snapping coach. Stone had a brief stop at Chancellor High School before returning to Stafford.

On top of her duties as a member of Stafford’s English to Speakers of Other Languages team, Stone served as a member of the School Improvement Committee, coordinated the Stafford County Schools’ social media and served as an NCAA eligibility liaison for both Stafford and all other county schools.

Being able to make an impact in a variety of different ways is what drew Stone in her new role at Orange County High School.

“The overall ambiance of Orange County’s commitment to building a strong community and supporting their schools and student-athletes was obvious,” Stone said.

Her proximity to Jefferson District schools over the years, both as both a coach and official, has made the transition to Orange County a smooth one.

“I am very familiar with the Jefferson District as I have officiated every school in the district a multitude of times over the last 16 years,” Stone said. “I have not had the opportunity to talk with the other athletic directors in the area, but I look forward to working with them.”

Stone has already met and spoken with new Hornets football coach Colston Bayless, and the two have a similar vision for the program.

“Being on the coaching staff of a VHSL Class 5 program prepared me to deal with the largest program in the school,” Stone said. “This included dealing with the, as a whole, subsets of position players, preparing for practices, game-day obligations, community involvement and most importantly, effectively communication with all team stakeholders, i.e., parents, players, boosters, staff and community.”

After beginning her new role as the Orange County athletic director earlier this month, Stone is eager to get input from all the coaches in the program to help make the Hornets one of the best in Central Virginia as well as the state.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to carry on the sports and activities traditions at Orange County High School and build on the strong foundation already established,” Stone said. “There is already a very strong foundation in place for the athletics and activities programs at the school and I look forward to the challenge of building on that and supporting all of our students so they can be successful in both school and life.”