This is our final wrap-up from the 2023 National Academic Quiz Tournaments High School National Championship in Atlanta.

Thank-yous are too many to go around! Special thanks to the Orange County High School administration team and the Orange County School Board for approving this trip and giving these young scholars the opportunity to shine at the NAQT High School Championship. They are already excited to start studying and practicing for a return trip next year!

Thank you to my assistant coach, and wife, Ms. Angotti. We make a great team! Thank you to Ms. Floyd, who volunteered her time to help us practice.

Thank you to the parents who traveled down to Atlanta to see the kids perform. There were not many families there and other schools noticed and commented on our “fan club.” Thank you to Ms. Pitera, who took care of the distractions, allowing our team, and coaching staff, to stay focused on the competition.

Thank you to the Rotary Club of Orange and the many local business owners who helped us reach our funding goals that allowed us to take our entire team to Atlanta.

Thank you to our athletic director, Mr. Neeley, for trusting me with the coaching duties of the O.C. Academic Team. When I interviewed for the position, I told him that I believed the students of OCHS were capable of being the best in the nation, and I believe that we are well on our way!

Thank you to Melissa Boyd, who took care of airline tickets, hotel accommodations and other financial matters.

Thank you to the teachers of OCHS, who work so hard preparing these kids for an amazing future!

There are 3,500 teams nationwide that are registered with the NAQT. Of them, 304 qualified to compete for the National Championship. This was the first time OCHS had competed in this tournament (not including the COVID year, in which it was virtual). The O.C. Academic Team finished 153rd and in the top 10 of Virginia schools, among the likes of Thomas Jefferson School for Science and Technology of Fairfax, McLean BASIS of McLean and Maggie Walker Governor's School of Richmond, missing the playoff round by a single question.

The O.C. Academic Team posted victories over:

Copley High School B or Copley, Ohio, Ohio state champions.

Catholic High School A of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, second place in the Louisiana State Championship.

Livingston High School B of Livingston, New Jersey, Northeast Regional champions .

Park Tudor School of Indianapolis, Indiana Area Quiz Bowl champion.

Catholic High School B of Baton Rouge, second place Louisiana in the State Championship.

Individually, junior Jackson Hamilton finished 21st out of 1,497 students, earning himself a medal.

The O.C. Academic Team, including families, may have been the largest group to attend any match. Hearing comments such as "Here comes the O.C. army” made me proud, and it proved a little unnerving to other teams to see “fans in the stands” when we performed. I am happy to say that we proved fine ambassadors of our school and community.

We say goodbye to seniors, Captain Katelyn Shackleton, Morayo Ajibulu, Caleb Hoerner, Tanner Hogsten and Drake Wilson. As you move on to college, please remember that you are all part of something special, and your legacy with the O.C. Academic Team will never be forgotten!

Now we start preparing for next year!

We are O.C.!