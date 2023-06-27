Local defense attorney S. Page Higginbotham has entered the race for Orange County commonwealth’s attorney.

Higginbotham, partner at the law office of Higginbotham & Reid in downtown Orange, will face off against four-term incumbent Diana Wheeler O’Connell in the Nov. 7 general election.

Higginbotham first publicly announced his intention to run June 18 in a Facebook post on his campaign page.

“After spending a great deal of time discerning whether I should run for Commonwealth's Attorney, and after some incredibly persistent encouragement from Orange County residents, friends and family, I am excited to announce that I am running for the Office of Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney,” he said in the post. “Our county is long overdue for a change, and I am dedicated to bringing a fair, honest and hardworking Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to Orange County. We deserve it.”

Orange County Director of Elections Donna Harpold confirmed that Higginbotham met the qualifications for candidacy June 20, the final day for candidates within the county to do so.

Higginbotham previously ran against O’Connell in the 2019 commonwealth’s attorney race and requested a recount after initial reports showed him losing to the incumbent by only 28 votes. A recount was conducted, which confirmed the results.

Higginbotham told The Orange County Review that his goals if elected are to “repair the relationship with law enforcement, hire and retain competent attorneys, show up to court well-prepared and prioritize better communication.”

He also made a number of more serious allegations against his opponent.

“Commonwealth’s Attorneys have a duty to their constituents to ‘do justice,’ and I do not believe that the current Commonwealth’s Attorney is fulfilling that duty,” Higginbotham said. “I ran for this position four years ago because I believed that Ms. O’Connell’s office was a mess. Since then, the situation has only gotten worse. The office’s relationship with law enforcement has further deteriorated. Her office has been a revolving door of attorneys, one of whom lost his law license for his inappropriate sexual relationship with a defendant. She has struggled to fill vacant positions and continues to be understaffed. The Commonwealth is often ill-prepared for court and does a poor job of communicating with crime victims.”

Concerning the timing of his announcement, Higginbotham said that “choosing to stand for election is a very serious undertaking and I spent a lot of time discerning whether it was the right decision for me, my family and the community.”

In a written statement, O’Connell said she was surprised to hear of Higginbotham’s candidacy, “as he had indicated he was not going to run and had actually just formed a partnership with a law partner a few months ago.”

Prior to becoming commonwealth’s attorney, O’Connell specialized in family law, including serving as guardian ad litem for children, along with wills, real estate closings and criminal defense. She also served for three years as general counsel for the Lake of the Woods Homeowners Association.

O’Connell listed the establishment of a drug court, adaptability in the face of a pandemic and wins in a several major court cases, particularly those involving sexual offenses, as accomplishments during her most recent term in office.

In March 2020, Ryan Matthew Champlin of Locust Grove was convicted of 161 counts of possessing child pornography in a case prosecuted by O’Connell and then-assistant commonwealth’s attorney Katie Fitzgerald. Champlin was sentenced to 1,245 years in prison in June of the same year.

“During the pandemic lockdown this community suffered a significant and chilling increase in the number of child sexual abuse cases, child pornography cases and domestic violence,” O’Connell said. “Thanks to our early compliance with the COVID emergency regulations, we have aggressively and successfully prosecuted offenders.”

The Orange County Elections Office confirmed that one additional candidate also had filed in local elections in the days leading up to the deadline. J. Robert “Bob” Brame III will be included on the November ballot for soil and water director. According to Harpold, both Brame and the other candidate running, Robert A. Bradford, are incumbents and there are two seats available.

For more information on Orange County elections, call (540) 672-5262. A full list of candidates for the upcoming general election can be found at www.orangecountyva.gov/663/Election-Information.