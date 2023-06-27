A not-for-profit research and development corporation will be expanding its operations to include a drone range in Orange County, according to a June 23 announcement by the Orange County Economic Development Authority.

The announcement says that Orange County authority has entered into a land lease with Mitre Corporation, which manages six federally funded research and development centers and dozens of additional offices from its dual headquarters in McLean in Northern Virginia and Bedford, Massachusetts. The lease is for a 16-acre parcel within the county-owned Thomas E. Lee Industrial Park, located on Route 15 between Orange and Gordonsville.

The business park occupies 155 acres in total and other current tenants include Zamma Corporation, Aquaphalt, MPS Returns Center, Lohmann Specialty Coatings and St. Gabriel Organics.

“MITRE is excited to launch a first-of-its-kind drone range in Orange County,” Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director of Mitre’s Center for Securing the Homeland, is quoted in the announcement. “MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public private partnerships and federally-funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability and well-being of our nation.”

The Orange County Economic Development Authority said in the announcement that the expansion “is anticipated to create many new jobs over the next four (4) years.”

“This investment is a testament to Orange County’s pro-business climate, and we are pleased to welcome them to Orange County,” said Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal.

The Orange County Review could not reach Deal for comment.

Economic Development and Tourism assistant Regan McKay, speaking on her behalf, declined to provide any further details regarding the future drone range or its impact on jobs within the county.

Mitre Corporation also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Orange County Review. According to Mitre’s website, the corporation “was established to advance national security in new ways and serve the public interest as an independent adviser.”

In December 2022, Mitre announced that it had been the recipient of an R&D 100 Award for its work developing technologies to prevent midair collisions between small uncrewed aircraft systems, such as drones, and other aircrafts.