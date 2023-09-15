Madison County School Board members have adopted the state’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students in K-12 schools.

The policies were released in July by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and reverse policies released in 2021 by then Governor Ralph Northam. Northam’s policies directed schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity and instructed teachers to accept those identities and use students’ preferred pronouns. Youngkin’s policies reverse those and instead focus on parental rights. The new policies require parental permission for a student to be referred to as a gender and associated name differing from what was assigned at birth. And while the policies are now considered the standard, school districts still have to adopt policies consistent with, but perhaps more comprehensive, than the model policies. Some of the highlights of the new policies include requiring parents to submit changes to student records regarding names and gender.

In 2021, school board members discussed their existing policies which already covered issues addressed within Northam’s transgender policies. Harassment and bullying were, and continue to be, prohibited and the division works to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. As for restrooms and locker rooms, high school students have access to single stall restrooms and the middle school has a one student in the restroom at a time policy. Locker rooms allow for access to restroom stalls to protect privacy. Athletics are governed by the Virginia High School League (VHSL).

Last month, superintendent Anna Graham said the policies were fairly muddy with little guidance given on exact measures. Prior to voting on the new policies, school board chairman Nita Collier read a superintendent’s memo by state superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons dated Aug. 25. The memo refers to an official opinion from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares that states the model policies “fully comply with state and federal anti-discrimination laws.”

“The Attorney General’s opinion makes clear—schools boards must adopt policies consistent with the 2023 Model Policies, per Code of Virginia § 22.1-23.3,” Coons stated. “Further, the opinion confirms that the Department had authority to address athletics in the 2023 Model Policies. As such, school boards should review their policies to ensure consistency and amend or supplement to the extent any policies are inconsistent on critical topics such as athletics.

“As noted in Superintendent’s Memo #138-23 (and as initially outlined in Superintendent’s Memo #202-21 issued under the prior Administration), this requirement was codified in statute and is therefore the law of the land,” she continued. “Local school boards, and their members, that elect not to adopt policies consistent with those released by the Department for the upcoming school year assume legal responsibility for noncompliance. Local school boards should consider the potential costs of civil litigation or other associated liabilities in evaluating the consequences of their actions.”

Following Collier’s reading of the memo, the board voted unanimously to approve the model policies. There was no discussion prior to the vote.

During public comment, residents took issue with the model policies. Parent Eric Muller said the policies will cause students to shut down and look inward, with some potentially hating themselves. He said the board members hide behind parent involvement, letting their religious and political views cloud their judgement.

Becky Thompson said children are the most important and the movement to put parents first is “a bunch of crap.” She suggested dividing the policy into two parts with board members approving the anti-bullying part, which she called a great policy, and taking a hard look at the remainder. She said the policy doesn’t provide for the dignity and respect for all children. She encouraged board members to “look in your hearts” and remember “Jesus’ call to heed the child.”

At the conclusion of public comment, school board member Charles Sheads responded.

“Jesus spoke truth to the people,” he said. “Children with gender dysphoria need the truth spoke to them.”

Board member Christopher Wingate said the policy is about children.

“Ultimately it is about children and kindness to children,” he said. “Ninety-nine point nine percent of the time it is to good for the child to come between them [and their parent].”

The VHSL has previously said it won’t change its current policies to match the new model policies. In 2014, the executive committee voted to approve participation for transgender athletes. Existing policy requires transgender athletes to obtain an approved appeal to compete on sport teams matching their gender identity. During the last school year, 10 appeals were filed across the state, nine were approved. It’s unknown if this will change in the wake of Coons’ memo.