When students return to school next month, they’ll be greeted by a new principal at Waverly Yowell Elementary School, one with a familiar face.

Last week, Madison County Public Schools announced that Dr. Pattie Rees will move into the principal role at Waverly Yowell. Rees most recently served as the assistant principal at the school for the past four years. She previously taught at Wetsel Middle School and at Farmington Elementary School in Culpeper County where she was Teacher of the Year.

“Dr. Rees is already an important part of the school community and will do an excellent job leading Waverly Yowell Elementary,” superintendent Anna Graham said. “She has strong leadership skills and a passion for literacy instruction. She genuinely cares about all students and will work hard for continued success and improvement at Waverly.”

Rees grew up in Madison County and has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Mary Washington, a master’s in education from Troy University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Liberty University.

Rees replaces outgoing principal Joe Kubricki who, according to Graham, requested a transfer to the high school to gain high school administrative experience. He will serve as an assistant principal at Madison County High School, filling a position left vacant by Joseph Lunsford’s move to Courtland High School in Spotsylvania County. Also joining the high school as an assistant principal is Gail Temple. She has most recently served as the assistant principal of alternative education.