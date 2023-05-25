Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Described as someone who possesses the three qualities of a great teacher, Erin Mitchell is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Madison County Public Schools.

“In my opinion, there are three things that great teachers all have in common,” Madison Primary School Principal Mike Coiner said. “One is a strong professional knowledge base. Simply stated, they are well-versed in best practices. Two, they love and appreciate children, instinctively placing them at the base of their decision-making process. And three, they possess an energy level commensurate with that of a nuclear reactor. You will notice that only one of these three traits can be learned in a classroom, which is why a great teacher is defined, not only by what they do, but also who they are. No one exemplifies these three traits more than Erin.”

Mitchell is a second grade teacher at Madison Primary School. She is a Madison County High School graduate with an associate’s degree from Germanna Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Mary Baldwin College.

Mitchell said she knew she wanted to be a teacher right out of high school. She worked as an assistant teacher and later a lead teacher at Rainbow Daycare Center in Culpeper from 1996 to 2000. It was there she met Sue Bridges, an elementary school principal.

Bridges was the parent of a preschooler in Mitchell’s daycare class. Bridges knew Mitchell wanted to be a teacher and encouraged her to continue her education. Once licensed as a teacher, Bridges hired Mitchell to teach kindergarten at her school.

“While working for her, she continued to encourage me,” Mitchell said. “Sue always believed in me and I will always be grateful for her.”

Also an inspiration to Mitchell was Kim Mitchell, who Erin worked alongside while completing student teaching.

“Kim instilled in me the love of books and how important it is to have a wide selection of books in my classroom library for students,” Mitchell said. “Kim was a stellar mentor, teacher and leader. She became one of my very best friends. I will always cherish everything that she taught me.”

After teaching at St. Luke’s Lutheran School and A.G. Richardson Elementary School, Mitchell took a job in Madison where she has been since 2021.

“It had always been a dream of mine to be able to teach in my hometown,” she said. When Coiner asked her to take a second grade position, she agreed, even though she had previously only taught pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade. “While I was hesitant to try a new grade, I knew that being back in my hometown outweighed any apprehension I might have had. This was one of the best decisions I could have made. I love teaching second graders. I will always be grateful to Mr. Coiner for hiring me and making my dream of teaching in my hometown come true.”

Coiner said Mitchell is a “dynamo” in the classroom, but also just loves her students. He said during Mitchell’s first year at Madison Primary, she knitted hats for each of her students in Madison blue and white.

“Assuming that Erin had gifted them to the children, I asked her where she found them,” Coiner said. “She responded, ‘Oh, I made them. I do it every year.’ This might seem like a small act, but it told her students that each and every one of them are worthy of her time and effort, and believe me, the children wore those hats with pride both inside and outside.”

Mitchell’s classroom motto is “Good, better, best, never let it rest until your good is better and your better is best.”

“I want my students to work hard, take pride, have confidence and always try their best,” she said. “Another goal of mine is to allow my students to set goals for themselves. This is a positive tool that helps my students become more motivated to learn. They see their own progress and work harder to reach their goal. Overall, I want to instill a love of learning in a safe, respectable and fun environment for all my students.”

Mitchell said she loves making connections with her students. She said getting to know them right away allows her to learn from them what she needs to do to meet their needs so they are successful.

“When I see students understand a difficult concept or help students learn a new skill or when I see a child’s eyes light up after they grasped what they were taught is just amazing,” Mitchell said. “Knowing I made a difference is priceless. Teaching is a very rewarding job.”

She said second grade is the “magical” grade. It’s when learning continues to grow and students can explore further. They’ve had a few years of school experience and are independent, understanding basic classroom routines and technology.

“Second graders are inquisitive and enthusiastic about learning,” Mitchell said. “They want to work hard and please you.”

Mitchell said she would encourage anyone who wants to become a teacher to pursue their dream.

“Students need teachers who support and encourage them,” she said. “Building a relationship and making a connection with students is so important. Students learn better when they know you care. Seeing the outcome of your students’ progress makes being an educator very rewarding.”

Mitchell said she’s honored with being named this year’s teacher of the year.

“Madison is full of qualified, honorable and amazing teachers,” she said. “For me to be recognized as teacher of the year is truly an honor.”

When not teaching in the classroom, Mitchell enjoys watching baseball, crocheting, solving puzzles and spending time with her family. She and her husband, Trey, have three children who all attend Madison County schools and are active in the community.