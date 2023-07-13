The Madison County Democratic Committee (MCDC) has presented its $1,000 Rural Land Stewards Scholarship to Abby Johnson, a 2023 graduate of Madison County High School (MCHS).

Johnson will attend Virginia Tech in the fall, where she plans to study Agribusiness and Applied Economics. At an MCDC meeting in June, she read her winning essay and answered questions about her experience growing up on a family farm in Madison, her career plans, and her interests in environmental stewardship.

A first-generation college student, Johnson has already achieved an impressive resume with deep experience in farming. She is a ninth-generation farmer and serves as assistant farm manager with the Johnson Cattle Company. Johnson has also worked as a sales associate with Sarah’s Pumpkin Patch and as a customer service representative and quality control manager with Johnson’s Deer Processing. She holds an ABS AI Breeding Certification and has extensive Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training and Youth for the Quality and Care of Animals (YQCA) training.

Johnson is a Virginia 4-H All-Star, a Virginia Hereford Queen, and a former MCHS FFA president. She was also active with the high school swim team, symphonic band, jazz band, and College Ambassadors Club. Johnson has held a number of leadership positions with the Madison County Livestock Club and Madison County Dairy Club.

“I believe that taking care of the soil and implementing policies such as rotational grazing in agriculture can help reduce climate change and greenhouse gas emissions more significantly,” Johnson wrote in her scholarship essay. “The agriculture industry helps to grow all of our food and our futures. Things such as produce, food, and fiber play a large role in our day to day lives, and this would not be possible without agriculture.

“Farming is in my blood,” she noted. “My ancestors were dairy farmers and my dad was the first in his family to become a beef farmer. I would like to expand my knowledge and my family’s operation to not only beef cattle production, but to other areas of the agriculture industry. I would also like to be an advocate for not only the industry, but the people behind it.”

