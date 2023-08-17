Ten years ago, the common perception was that terrorism was the greatest threat to the U.S.’s national security. Before that, nuclear annihilation kept the nation’s super powers in the midst of a decades-long Cold War. Now, though, according to Andrew Hoehn and Thom Shanker, our threats are quite different.

As Hoehn will elucidate at his Sip and Learn talk at Revalation Vineyards Aug. 24, he believes we need to keep our previous threats in mind but also need to be concerned new challenges. “For example, for the first time in history the United States faces not one but two superpowers, Russia and China, with nuclear weapons, both of whom are modernizing their nuclear arsenals. This is made worse by North Korea, which possesses nuclear weapons, and Iran, which seeks them.

He continues, “We are also greatly concerned by what we call germs, digits, storms, and drones. All of these overlay the larger competition among states. We saw germs in in the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 1 million Americans dead and 7 million dead worldwide. In some ways we responded well, the speed by which a vaccine was produced was amazing. But the public health sector as a whole was not prepared. And unless more is done, it will not fare any better the next time a pandemic occurs.”

“Digits surround us, they operate at the speed of light, and are a fact of everyday life. Still, we remain vulnerable to theft – think of China’s vast intellectual property theft over the years – and attack. Moreover, advances in artificial intelligence are exposing new vulnerabilities of the likes we have never seen before. It is no exaggeration to say human life itself could be at risk as artificial intelligence advances.”

He adds that “climate change has become a fact of everyday life. What’s not happening fast enough are the adaptations needed to live under changing climate conditions.” And finally, he points out that “drones, as we have seen in Ukraine, represent an example of how new technology can be used in novel ways. Drones can be used in many different applications, including in commerce, but they remain a potent threat for which the nation is unprepared. Think of drones used in Ukraine. Now think of the threat drones could pose at any major outdoor sporting event in the country. The procedures and rules are not in place for when this threat will inevitably arrive.”

As a long-time national security insider and senior vice president for Research And Analysis at the RAND Corporation, Hoehn suggests that our government needs to “think more holistically about national security in ways similar to how our nation’s leaders thought about security after World War II. In that era, the nation’s leaders banded the industrial democracies together to provide a common sense of security and prosperity that lasted more than 70 years. This era needs to be led by the technology democracies, with the United States showing the same foresight it showed at the end of World War II. That means being alert to a changing security landscape, making needed changes at home, and partnering with like-minded nations abroad. The genius of American leadership after World War II was to make friends and keep threats at a distance. We need similar clarity of thought now.”

Hoehn, who has a home with his wife here in Madison County, will discuss these ideas as well as how citizens can participate in the process of protecting ourselves and our fellow citizens at a free, public event at Revalation Vineyards Aug. 24 at 5:30 a.m. The tasting room will be open from 12 p.m. until sunset with flights, glasses, and bottles of wine available for sale. For more information, contact Revalation Vineyards at (540) 407-1236.