In a lovely cottage in Aroda, a fierce, kind, generous woman named Ursula Foster lives with her chickens and her beehives. Her house is always kept ready for guests, and she manages a Little Free Library out front, stocked with a variety of books, especially those for children.

Foster came to Madison eight years ago after retiring from her work as an elementary school teacher in Manhattan. But the move from urban New York to rural Madison is not the only major transition she’s made in her life.

She was born in 1942 in Esslingen, Germany. That year, the remaining Jews were removed and sent to the death camps. Only 30 Jews survived the Nazi genocide. This horror set the tone for the rest of Foster’s life. “I promised myself to always speak up when encountering injustices and discrimination. I don’t always manage, but I’m still working on keeping this promise,” she says.

This quest for justice and her experiences living in devastated Stuttgart after the war led Foster to seek Vökelkerversändigung (understanding between nations). She says she believed, “that if we get to know each other we would see each other as fellow humans and not as enemies.” Because of that desire, she came to the U.S. on a teacher-exchange program in the 1960s and spent a summer working on voter registration in Mississippi, where she met her future husband and the father of her two children.

This continued desire for understanding led Ursula to return for a second tour with the Peace Corps, where she served in Gulu, a community in northern Uganda. There, she learned “to be flexible and open to do things differently, learn new ways of doing everyday chores, or in some instances, fall back on the ways my grandmothers used to do things, like using the water from the laundry to scrub the floors since water was precious and so was soap. I relearned to really appreciate the small things, like unexpectedly finding carrots at the market or local pineapples already cut in quarters and dripping with sweetness, ready to enjoy on the spot. And I learned not to take things for granted, like running water or electricity or busses leaving on time.”

The letters she wrote home to friends and family during this trip became the centerpiece of her book “From Gulu With Love,” which recounts Foster’s experience of her time in Uganda as well as her reflections on that experience.

Now, Foster spends her time volunteering around Madison. She particularly enjoys gardening, so she couples that joy with her desire to help others by working with the kindergarten plantings at Yowell Elementary as well as helping to maintain and manage the Mayo Yowell Community Garden, which grows food for the local food bank.

Yet, it is still Foster’s home – tidy and spare, filled with just the most beautiful things, including her latest knitting project. Her yard is rich with plants and animals, her hens and her bees, a few goldfish in a small pond. There, if you are honored to receive her frequent invitations to tea, you will find the heart of this woman, generous, sharp, and committed to her fellow humans.

Come meet Ursula Foster on Friday, Sept. 1 at Revalation Vineyards, 2710 Hebron Valley Rd, Madison. She’ll be reading from her book, “From Gulu With Love,” answering questions, and selling and signing books starting at 4:30 p.m. Glasses, flights, and bottles of wine and verjus will be available for sale. The event is free and open to the public.