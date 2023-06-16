A special use permit (SUP) to create a substance abuse treatment center at the former Sevenoaks property has been denied.

In April, Dr. Christopher von Elten, Noel Jewell and William Manning of NWC Investments LLC (also known as Addiction Allies) applied for a special use permit (SUP) to operate a licensed substance use disorder treatment center on the current 120-acre Sevenoaks Retreat facility. The treatment center would be a licensed day treatment service and intensive outpatient treatment service with overnight guest accommodations. Licensed services would be provided by behavioral health providers with staff on-site to assist with accommodations. All clients and patients would be medically and psychiatrically cleared by a physician prior to receiving services. There would be no detox on-site.

Addiction Allies currently operates two licensed drug and alcohol treatment programs from an office in Charlottesville. These include day treatment consisting of five to six hours of face-to-face behavioral health education and support seven days per week up to six weeks. There’s also intensive outpatient treatment (IOP) consisting of three hours of face-to-face behavioral health education and support three days per week lasting up to 12 weeks. IOP is often a stepdown from day treatment and patients have typically already participated in four to six weeks of day treatment.

Elten said the Sevenoaks property would allow the programs to move out of a Charlottesville into a space more conducive to healing. He said the Sevenoaks property, which has seven different lodges on-site, would allow for patients to have housing at the center. Currently, those in need of housing are put up at local hotels and driven to and from the Charlottesville office. Elten said they would start small with just 15 overnight guests and eventually expand to allow more. A peer recovery person would be in each dorm and an additional recovery person would be on-site overnight.

“There’s a great need for this,” Elten said. “We think this would be of great benefit to Madison County and local counties. It’s extremely common. One in eight would benefit from substance abuse treatment.”

County planner Ligon Webb suggested nearly a dozen conditions for the SUP including having it run with the applicants; having the center be fully licensed; capping patients at 30 with a maximum of 20 overnight (any expansion would require approval by the board of supervisors); occupancy of each building to be determined by the building official and if under the number allowed, the number would be lowered; the submission and approval of an emergency plan; a vegetative buffer with a fence along the 600 feet bordered by a neighbor’s property (a late addition to the conditions); approval from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation (VOF) since the land is under a conservation easement; the prohibition of on-site detoxification of patients and the storing or giving of non-prescription controlled substances; no admittance of acutely ill patients, mentally or otherwise; and 24 hour staff on site with a minimum of one staff member per seven patients.

However, neighbors and planning commissioners still voiced concerns about the application, stating there were too many unanswered questions.

While former Sevenoaks owner Susan Thesenga, who still resides on approximately 10 acres at the center of the property, voiced support for the project, others noted concerns such as patients wandering from the facility and the devaluation of neighboring properties.

Andy Wynham, who said he was familiar with substance abuse due to his late son, said he had doubts about the project as proposed. He said it was a business for profit and would expand in the future. He said he also was concerned about the use of suboxone, a narcotic used to treat substance abuse. Wynham said substance abuse treatment is needed and he could support a non-profit, but not a for-profit business, stating the loss in property values would represent a real taking from neighbors.

Neighbor Dale Knighting worried about the safety of his family and local investigator Sarah McKnight said there were still too many unanswered questions. She pointed out that there had been quite a few emergency calls for the Charlottesville Addiction Allies location, although they couldn’t be specifically tied to the two substance abuse programs or the clinic’s other patient loads. She said she’s not opposed to treatment programs and services in Madison County, but there is no public transportation option when patients want to leave. She questioned if the county’s social services would become responsible for them and while a great service, asked for more details.

Sandra Littlehales said Sevenoaks has trails that go to her property and while she has sympathy for those suffering from substance abuse disorder, addicts will “lie, steal and betray you to get drugs.” She said doesn’t want to live next to 60 addicts and suggested full-time security for the facility should it be approved.

George Haney, who owns neighboring property in Greene County, questioned if the VOF would even allow such a use to occur on property that was in easement. Like others, he also worried about wanderers and noted there would be little to no tax revenue for the county.

“[They] need to know a lot of hunting goes on and they ma be mistaken for a deer,” Haney said about those who may wander from the facility. “If you don’t want it next to you, don’t put it next to me,” he told planning commissioners.

Dr. Phillip Sansone, who owns property next to Sevenoaks, said it would be foolish to think local patients would be served by the facility. He said places would love to get rid of their Medicare patients and send them somewhere cheaper which would cause the facility to fill up fast and private patients wouldn’t likely want to be treated there. He also questioned the idea that peer recovery specialists with one-year of training who are recovering from their own substance abuse issues would be able to be suitable overnight watchmen.

Cheryl Yowell, also a neighbor, echoed Sansone’s comments about the peer recovery specialists and asked what benefit the facility would bring to the county. She also questioned Thesenga’s enthusiasm for the project, stating that “if my property was $2.7 million and [for sale and] I was getting it, I would be very happy too.” Thesenga later explained that she wouldn’t benefit from the sale at all as she and her late husband had long ago donated the property to an entity to run Sevenoaks.

Elten took issue with many of the comments and statements, saying there wasn’t enough time for him to “address the stigma and fear and discriminatory comments that exist in this room.” He said he treats a lot of people from Madison County at his clinic in Charlottesville and they have their own families and lives.

“I’m not sure there’s a place for them here,” he said. “Having a facility in Madison County is not going to make the problems any worse. You can keep sweeping it under the rug. We get this everywhere we go.”

He said Medicare patients are very worthy of services and support and he would continue to fight the fears and stigma associated with drug treatment.

Planning commissioner Fay Utz voiced support for the project. She said there is a drug problem in Madison County and those with substance abuse issues are just like anyone else.

“It’s embarrassing to hear these comments about them,” she said.

Former planning commissioner Nan Coppege agreed. She said everyone knows someone with a substance abuse problem. She said she understands no one wants a facility beside them, but then where is it supposed to be? She suggested those commenting volunteer with the local community services board and be a part of the solution.

Madison County resident and tourism director Tracey Gardner said Addiction Allies has a good reputation and instead of worrying about wanderers from the proposed facility, people should worry about those wandering down U.S. 29. She said peer to peer recovery is one of the most successful and she found some of the comments offensive.

“People should be commended for getting help, not condemned,” she said.

Planning commissioner Nathan Cowan commended Elten and associate William Manning on their work, but said maybe a rural area is not the right place for a facility. He said there’s no transportation, nor a hotel or resources.

“For those reasons, I’m not sure this is a great location for you guys,” he said.

Planning commission chairman Steve Carpenter agreed. He said there were still to many questions and asked if the application should be tabled.

Cowan said he thought every question had been answered twice while commissioner Mike Snider agreed and commissioner Daniel Crigler said tabling would only kick the can further down the road. Cowan made a motion that the commission recommend denial of the application. It was seconded by Snider and approved 3-2 with Utz and Crigler dissenting. Commissioners Peter Elliott and James Graves III were absent.

The supervisors also considered tabling the application, but said its unlikely anything would change in 30 days.

Supervisor James Jewett said the county’s emergency services are already stretched to the limit and any additional calls could cause a problem. Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson agreed, stating a solution is needed, but services are stretched thin. He said he was inclined to go down the tabling route with a review by the local emergency services officials and the county’s legal team.

“[Drug addiction] is a serious problem and we don’t have a solution, but at least you’re working on it,” Jackson said.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman agreed there’s a need for substance abuse treatment services, but echoed others that there were still unanswered questions. Supervisor Dustin Dawson said he could support tabling the application, but wasn’t sure anything would change his mind which was leading toward denial.

Jewett said he agreed in principle, but thought the application needed to be voted up or down. Jackson said it’s really one that should have gone through two commission workshop meetings.

Jewett made a motion to deny the application. It was seconded by Dawson and passed 3-1 with Jackson dissenting. Supervisor Carty Yowell was absent.