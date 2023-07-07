November is shaping up to be a calmer than usual election season despite a number of seats on the ballot.

Madison County residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7 and choose two supervisors and two school board members along with five constitutional officers—sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer, commissioner of revenue and clerk of the court—and two soil and water conservation district board of directors members. Also on the ballot will be District 62 State Delegate and District 28 State Senator.

Despite the number of seats up for election, voters will see very few candidate options. Incumbent commonwealth’s attorney Clarissa Berry; incumbent commissioner of revenue Brian Daniel; incumbent clerk of the court Leeta Louk; incumbent treasurer Stephanie Murray and incumbent sheriff Erik Weaver are all seeking reelection. All are running unopposed.

Incumbent supervisor Carty Yowell is also seeking reelection. He is joined on the ballot by Etlan resident Judson Buchanan who is hoping to claim the seat that will be left vacant by Charlotte Hoffman who has opted to not seek reelection.

Gregory Martz, who was elected last November to fill a one-year vacancy on the school board, is seeking reelection. He is joined by Madison resident Susanna Wood who is seeking to fill the seat that will be left vacant by Karen Allen who is not seeking reelection.

Currently, Lynn Graves is the only candidate seeking election to the soil and water conservation district. He is the board’s current chair. With no official candidate declared for the second Madison seat, it’s unknown how it will be filled.

At the state level, things could prove to be more exciting. Nick Freitas, who currently represents the 30th District in the Virginia House of Delegates is seeking election to the new 62nd District. Realigned during redistricting in 2020, the new 62nd District includes all of Madison and Greene Counties as well as portions of Culpeper and Orange counties. Republican Freitas will face off against Democrat Sara Ratcliffe.

Also up for election is the newly redistricted 28th Senate District. The district includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Greene, Madison and Rappahannock counties as well as portions of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties. Republican Bryce Reeves, who currently represents the 17th District, is seeking election to the 28th District. He faces opposition from Democrat Jason Ford and Independent Elizabeth Melson.

Early voting will begin 45 days prior to Election Day. To register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot or for general election information, visit https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/registrar.