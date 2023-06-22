Last week, Madison County School Board members adopted a resolution to search for a new social and emotional learning (SEL) and character education program.

As approved, the resolution calls on the school system to adopt a K-12 curriculum that will serve as the foundation, with existing local character education and SEL initiatives, of the system’s character education and social and emotional learning instruction beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. The school board directs the superintendent with collaboration of the MCPS Character Education and Citizenship Advisory Committee, to recommend a curriculum by January for board consideration and approval. The new curriculum will replace the school system’s current Second Step and Character Strong programs.

The new program must align with the Code of Virginia concerning character education, social and emotional learning, parental rights and other code requirements as well as the Governor’s Executive Order #1. That order, introduced Jan. 15, 2022, aims to end the use of “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, and restoring excellence in K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.”

The curriculum of the new program and its developers should be as transparent as possible and as neutral as possible on contentious or divisive issues. It should also support the vision, priorities and goals of the school system and support required Standard of Learning (SOL) instruction as much as possible.

The resolution came after board member Christopher Wingate voiced his disapproval of the school system’s current programs provided by Character Strong and Second Step. He said the two are “very, very biased consistently in a liberal direction” and support left-wing organizations; he’d like to see a neutral option. He said both companies have “woke” ideas including that the county is structurally racist and affirmations of gender identity. He said these ideas come out in the lessons and said parents are seen as either the last step in resolving issues with a child or even as a roadblock.

“They should be the number one person children look to when having an issue,” Wingate said.

He said he’s not looking for a conservative-based program or one that is conservative biased, but rather a neutral program.

“Schools shouldn’t take sides,” Wingate said. “These companies have taken sides. It’s inappropriate.”

Wingate acknowledged that teachers have done a good job in Madison of keeping certain issues out, but asked why teachers should even be put in that position to censor material.

“Schools have done a good job of censoring, but it’s unfair to do that [to them],” he said. “We should avoid indoctrinating children with liberal bias or conservative bias, or any bias.”

School board member Greg Martz said at the elementary level, he hasn’t seen anything concerning in the curriculum. As for when he was a student at the high school, he said he was blessed to have teachers who gave him both sides of an issue and let him think for himself.

Martz also pointed to a possible elephant in the room.

“If SEL works, why is bullying on the rise,” he asked. “Nobody wants to ask that question. The expectation of whats acceptable has changed. We as adults have a responsibility to set that straight.”

School board member Karen Allen said she isn’t for or against a program and there’s nothing wrong with looking for something better. She suggested pointing out what the board doesn’t want in a new program and including that in the resolution.

She and board chair Nita Collier said the committee working to find a new program should be unbiased and inclusive with everyone represented—parents, teachers, administrators, etc.

The resolution was adopted 5-0. Until a new program is put into place, the schools will continue to use the existing programs.