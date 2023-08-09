It’s that time of year again—the start of the school year.

More than 1,600 students will enter classrooms at Madison County’s four schools Tuesday and officials are ready for them. The school division’s teachers have been hard at work preparing for the start of the school year. Twenty-one new teachers reported to orientation last week, getting acclimated to the school division. The remaining employees returned Monday for the annual convocation picnic.

Assistant superintendent Cathy Jones said all classes will be covered for the start of the school year, but there are some open positions. These include elementary teaching positions at Waverly Yowell; a middle school math teaching position; and an English teaching position, media specialist position, Earth Science and Biology teaching position, and a part-time Engineering position at the high school.

“We have all classes well-covered for the start of the year,” she said. “We have long-term substitutes in some areas and at the high school, we have rearranged the master schedule to move some classes to the second semester while we continue seeking a teacher or a qualified long-term substitute.”

Jones said the division is also always looking for people interested in substitute teaching in all areas as well as bus drivers. The division’s employment information can be found online at https://www.applitrack.com/madisonva/onlineapp/default.aspx?all=1

The school division is also seeking volunteers in a variety of areas. Those interested should reach out to Michael Alachnowicz at malachnowicz@madisonschools.k12.va.us.

Volunteers have already played an integral role in the school system by donating more than $25,000 worth of supplies, decreasing the amount of supplies parents need to purchase for students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Donors include the Madison County Education Foundation; Evergreen Enterprises (Plow and Hearth); MADSafe; Rose Park United Methodist Church; Beth Car Baptist Church; Lee Highway Nursery; Cook’s Plumbing; Rhoudabush Group; Rochelle Ruritans Club; Christy Kuntz; Bethel United Methodist Church; Early Mountain Vineyards; and several anonymous donors.

In addition, volunteers helped provide snack bags for the division’s Reach It Through Reading program. These include the Madison Woman’s Club; Piedmont Episcopal Church; Madison Presbyterian Church; Mary Ann Hankla and the Burnt Tree Grange.

Students can meet their teachers and get a sneak peek of their classrooms Thursday during the division-wide open house. Open house will be held 3-7 p.m. at each of the county’s four schools and in the new fitness center at the school board office.

Then, on Saturday, families are invited to attend the second annual Back to School Fair at the Young Farmer’s Grounds. The event will be held Aug. 12, 9-11 a.m. Families can meet the 2023-2024 student-athletes and join them in various activities as they showcase their sports. Students can enjoy free snow cones and popcorn as well as back-to-school haircuts. Representatives from each school, as well as local community organizations, will be available to answer questions and attendees can learn more about available job opportunities with the school division. Raffles will be held with prizes including hats and athletic passes.

Fair attendees are also encouraged to help Mountaineers dress for success by donating clothing items to help high school students dress for interviews and the workforce. These include blazers, slacks, dress shirts, blouses and dresses. Donations can be dropped off at the fair.

Superintendent Anna Graham said she’s excited for the start of the school year.

“We are looking forward to a successful school year,” she said. “Our motto for the year is, ‘Every Student Matters, Every Moment Counts.’ We want to continue to build a strong foundation of academic success. We believe that a successful school year requires collaboration among parents, students and staff.”

Graham said parents are encouraged to review the Student Code of Conduct with their children and work with the school to keep the lines of communication open.

“It is very important that we maintain safe and respectful learning environments,” she said. “We also want to emphasize the importance of regular attendance. Making an effort to be at school every day is crucial for academic success. When students are sick, we encourage parents to please notify the school as soon as possible.”

One thing parents won’t have to worry about this year is paying for breakfast and lunch. All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Acts of 2010. Under the provision, students are provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households are not required to submit an application form to participate.

“Every student matters and every moment counts as we go into our new year,” Jones said.

For more information on all things school-related, visit https://www2.madisonschools.k12.va.us/.