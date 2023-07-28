Weeks after Dr. Pattie Rees was announced as the new principal, Waverly Yowell Elementary School is getting a new, yet familiar face at the assistant principal level.

Last week, the Madison County School Board announced the promotion of longtime Madison Primary School teacher Kendall Fears to dean of students at Waverly Yowell. Fears has taught kindergarten at Madison Primary since her hire in August 2003. Madison Primary was her first teaching job as she had graduated from Radford University in the spring of 2023. She is a beloved member of the school community, even reading aloud to students via the internet during the pandemic-related school closures.

In announcing the promotion, school board chairman Nita Collier said Fears brings more than 20 years of educational experience and is a respected community leader.

Madison County Public Schools Superintendent Anna Graham said the dean of students position is one Rees previously held before becoming the assistant principal and now principal of the elementary school. The position has similar duties as that of an assistant principal, but is given to one who has not yet completed their administration degree.

Fears began a master’s program in educational leadership in the fall of 2022 and is expected to complete the program in May 2024. Graham said upon completion, Fears will become the elementary school’s assistant principal.

Fears is excited about her new role.

“I am so excited to join the staff at Waverly Yowell as dean of students,” she said. “While I am sad to leave kindergarten, one of the first steps in the foundation of educational success, I am excited to continue to learn and grow alongside students and their families at a new level.”