African American soldiers from four local counties who fought for the United States during the American Civil War were recently honored at an event hosted by Right the Record and History Quest. Held at the George Washington Carver Regional High School in Culpeper on May 20, the event commemorated 321 men who were born in Culpeper, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties.

The names of each soldier, which included 71 veterans from Madison County, were read aloud at the event. Speakers included Pastor Frank D. Lewis, president of the Carver Alumni Association; Master Sgt. Ludwell Brown (Ret); Keith Price, Commander of the Culpeper VFW Post; and USN Capt. Ed Gantt (Ret). The Culpeper VFW Color Guard provided a presentation of full military honors including flags donated by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of the veterans.

“This public commemoration has finally recognized and memorialized the African American men from our region who fought for the United States during the American Civil War,” states Zann Nelson, founder of Right the Record and History Quest. “We hope to raise awareness and advance the conversation about the service of these men.” Nelson has spent the last decade researching the soldiers’ identities, with her work continuing today as she researches their living descendants.

Each of the four counties had at least one descendant of one of the veterans at the event to represent their families and the county. Ken James and several family members were recognized as descendants of their ancestor Pvt. Benjamin James of Madison County.

Mesha Jones, president of the new Madison County African American Historical Association, was among the speakers who read the names of the Madison soldiers, along with Charles Landgraf, Ren LeVally, and Paul Williams. An exhibit of the Madison County soldiers’ names and the flag presented to the county will be on display in the near future at the historic Odd Fellows Lodge located at 700 S. Main Street in Madison.

Partnering organizations included the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties; the Piedmont Race Amity Project; the Madison County African American Historical Association; the Carver Alumni Association; and the Carver 4-County Museum.