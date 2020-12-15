Community foundation hires local for finance slot

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation has hired area resident Murray Rodes to serve as director of finance once the foundation’s current director, Jan Dorman, retires in the new year, officials announced Tuesday.

Rodes will work closely with Dorman through the end of the year to ensure a smooth and successful transition, officials said.

Rodes served for five years as the finance manager for St. Anne’s–Belfield. He also worked for the Blue Moon Fund and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bridgewater College and an master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech.