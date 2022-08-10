Where do we go from here part of Daily Progress-sponsored town hall

Where we were, where we are and where we’re going since Aug. 12, 2017 has as many answers as people in the community but a Thursday virtual town hall hosted by The Daily Progress and sponsored by The United Way of Greater Charlottesville hopes to throw some light on the paths ahead.

A Brighter Future: The Forum for Healing, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. featuring a panel with Dr. Andrea Douglas, executive director of the African American Heritage Center; Dr. Robin, licensed psychologist, bestselling author and host of The Dr. Robin Show on SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel; Hon. Lloyd Snook, Charlottesville mayor; Dan Schutte, news director of WCAV-TV; and moderator Eric Mayberry, president of the Charlottesville Daily Progress Media Group.

The forum will focus on race relations, events leading up to the rally and how it may have been prevented.

“More importantly, we talk about the countless brave community and business leaders who are working to help Charlottesville survive and thrive after this traumatic event,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry, who serves as publisher of The Daily Progress, said the town hall’s goals include creating a safe space for dialogue about memories of that weekend as well as paying tribute to those lost and injured. He said the forum will deal with tough topics about where the city and nation were politically that year and share some of the good work that has been done in Charlottesville since the attack.

Topics panelists are likely to discuss include the history of Charlottesville and its place in the growth of the slave trade and how that may color the backdrop of the entire living experience in the city as well as the impact of institutional racism on modern-day Charlottesville.

The media’s role in creating inequity through the years, specifically the Daily Progress’ role as the main news source for more than 120 years, is up for discussion. Also up for discussion is the removal of Confederate statues and the fervor with which some defend their existence.

The town hall can be viewed at dailyprogress.com or bit.ly/3zSZnAt.

“[We hope to] lead the discussion about how to heal from the trauma that we experienced and continue to experience as we continue to face a reckoning in society,” Mayberry said.