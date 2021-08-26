Multi-purpose-built: new public safety building nears completion

“We looked at crews responding from here, but it wasn’t cost-effective,” Crozier said.

The balance of the building’s office space is fairly evenly split between emergency communications and the county’s IT department which share a common corridor.

As much as any of the agencies, IT and emergency communications have been shoe-horned into existing space as technology outpaced facilities.

While the existing communications center is lodged in the back of the basement at the Gordon Building, the new space includes proper administrative and training space, storage, lockers, and even a quiet room where communications officers can decompress after a particularly stressful call. The emergency communications center offers shift supervisors an open view with a light system above each of six consoles identifying the status of the current call. The center is large enough to expand to 10-12 consoles, and features wall monitors alerting communications officers to weather and traffic conditions, as well as call status.

“This department is going through more change than anyone else, with the new computer-aided dispatch, the new public radio system and next generation 911,” Voorhees said.