It happened, but not recently: Aug. 26, 1971

There are three common themes on the front page of the Aug. 26, 1971, Orange County Review—the new school year, local animal and athletic competitions and the upcoming board of supervisors’ races. Much of the front page is devoted to the new school year, with a large graphic illustrating the increase in the student population of grades eight through 12. While the student population in grades one through seven has remained relatively flat during the last five years (2,259 in 1966-67 to 2,232 in 1971-72), the secondary student population has risen from 1,011 to 1,400. Collectively, the 3,632 anticipated enrollment in the county’s seven schools represents a 5.7% increase over last year’s enrollment. Superintendent Renfro Manning attributes the increase in the secondary school population to “students remaining in school longer.” Meanwhile, other school-related, front-page stories report 42 new school faculty members, most who replaced others who did not return from the previous year. The total instructional staff for the 1971-72 school year is 178, including principals. Additionally, school administrators have asked parents who were not home or unavailable during this summer’s school census to contact the schools by Sept. 2 to report their school-aged children. In sporting front-page news, the Orange Rotary Club tennis tournament finals are scheduled this coming weekend at Porterfield Park and the Orange County Humane Society’s eighth annual dog show will be held Sept. 19 at Waverley in Somerset. Meanwhile, last weekend, a record crowd was on hand for the annual Belmont Horse Show, which had nearly 100 entrants in various classes. Lastly, season tickets are on sale for the Orange County High School varsity football team’s home schedule at Porterfield Park. The Hornets will host five home games and season tickets are $7.50 for all five. With the election a little more than two months away, the Review reminded readers about the candidates who have already declared their interest in running, those expected to do so and one who unexpectedly died. In this week’s issue, R.J. Schwartz announces his candidacy for the Gordon District seat. Col. R. D. Buckley is the other Gordon District candidate thus far. The seat is currently occupied by R. Monroe Waugh, who told the paper he intends to run and is collecting signatures. Meanwhile, Col. E.C. Hooper and Review Editor R. Duff Green have announced their candidacy for the Barbour District seat, as had Clarence W. Little, before his “unexpected passing Tuesday.” Lacy T. Wright is running for the Spotswood District seat. Taylor District incumbent R. Lindsay Gordon is allegedly collecting signatures to run again. “The intentions of Madison District Supervisor Elbert Brown and Spotswood representative Richard L. Sanford are not generally known,” the paper reports. Barbour District Supervisor William Yager announced earlier he would not seek reelection. Inside this week’s issue, the Madison Theatre on Main Street is showing “Lawrence of Arabia,” while several small ads in the paper let readers know there are “30 movies each week on Channel 20 carried on Channel 8 by Suburban Cablevision” and “Sesame Street seen each week on Channel 23 carried on Channel 10 by Suburban Cablevision.” Drug Fair has three full-page ads in this week’s issue, touting any number of back-to-school specials, from “boys’ flare jeans” and “girls’ pullovers and sweaters” to “knapsack school bags” and “Thermos lunch kits” and “500 sheets of loose leaf filler paper” for $0.19. The weather report from the Piedmont Research Station is “hot and dry” with temperatures in the upper 80s and a shortfall of nearly three inches of rainfall this month. This week’s photo is of an amazing sunflower grown in Unionville. The 11-foot plant was grown by 10-year-old Ellen Burnett (holding the head of the flower) who grew it from a seed potted at school. Pictured with her from left are: sister, Tina, brother Buddy, sisters Tracey and Lizabeth and neighbor Bill Potter.