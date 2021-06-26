Youth heads to rodeo nationals again

Stanardsville’s Rianna Brill is graduating high school, and that means it’s her final chance to compete in the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) championships. Last summer , Brill competed in Oklahoma with her horse, Reggie, ending her season in the top 100 world rankings. This July 18-24, Brill will be bringing Reggie to Nebraska—along with a brand-new horse—for one more shot at a national championship win.
The 17-year-old first became interested in rodeo after seeing the event on television and began training with Reggie at the end of her eighth-grade school year. After four years of competitions and three years qualifying for nationals, Rianna will celebrate her 18th birthday (July 24) doing what she loves best—traveling with her family and their horses to another national championship.
“I’m going to be at the rodeo on my 18th birthday, so I find that the best birthday I could have pretty much, because I’m with my friends and we’re at where we’ve worked so hard to be over the years,” Rianna said.
The family bought Newt, a 7-year-old gelding, last August after returning from the national competition.
“He was strictly for barrels, because Reggie’s getting older and I didn’t feel like it was really fair this year to run her in three events back to back,” Rianna said. “I used Reggie for the past two years when I qualified (for nationals) because she did good on poles—she loved poles, she knew what she was doing, but she’s just not fast enough.”
Reggie is 20 years old—not old enough to be put out to pasture just yet, but she has reached the limits of her speed. Training a brand-new horse in the middle of a competition season definitely comes with its risks, however.
“You have to understand their quirks; you have to understand how they react to pressure,” Rianna said. “(Newt) lost his mind at the first few rodeos—went ballistic—bless his little heart. It’s not his fault; he’s very young and he was stressed … he had no idea what was going on (and) there were all these horses he didn’t know. For almost every rodeo until the last six, we actually destroyed every single barrel—our runs were terrible.”
Rianna said the turning point with Newt came at a rodeo event in North Carolina. The warm-up arena at the facility was tiny, and when they entered Newt was as bad as she’d ever seen him.
“I was like, well, if I can handle this bucking, rear-end-kicking mess, I can do anything,” she said. “And I stuck with that mentality and worked with him through it, and he’s doing much better now. He’s much more calm and he does great at shows; we’re not knocking every barrel now.”
Rianna competes in three events: barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying. In barrel racing, three barrels are set up in a triangle and the rider must circle each in a cloverleaf pattern as fast as possible without knocking them down. In pole bending, rider and horse weave a serpentine path around six poles arranged in a line. For goat tying, the rider races toward a goat tied to a tether, dismounting at the last moment and capturing and flipping the goat to tie three of its legs together. Each event has very specific rules and regulations in place to protect the animals and is scored based on speed, with penalties for knocking over a pole or the goat getting loose too soon.
At the state finals last month, Brill barely qualified in pole bending.
“I have no idea how I got by because everyone was running 21 to 22 (seconds) and I was running 24s,” she said. “It’s not (Reggie’s) fault because she’s getting older and she doesn’t have as much spunk as she used to. So we’ve decided to run the barrel horse on poles and that’s going OK … we’ve done it for about a week.”
Switching horses between states and nationals means Brill has only two months to train Newt on pole bending. They will be taking both horses on the trip just in case.
“The biggest thing with poles is being consistent,” said Kevin Brill, Rianna’s dad. “A lot of kids will run a fast time, but then the next time they come up they knock a pole … that’s what helped her at state finals: she was clean. She did three straight rounds of 24 and some change, but she didn’t knock anything. … When it all played out in the end of state finals, she was third in the average and that was enough.”
Rianna and Kevin discussed the pros and cons of switching horses going into such a high-stakes competition.
“This is it … this is going to be her very last high school rodeo,” Kevin Brill said. “We’ve seen from the previous two years of going … the top 10 if not the top 15 were all under 20 seconds. So what does it accomplish if you take Reggie and go out and run 24 (seconds)?”
The pair decided that it was better to take the risk of a mistake for the chance of a faster time, and Rianna has three more weeks to continue training with Newt.
“He does have the speed and the potential to do it if they can figure it out by the time we get there,” Kevin said.
In pole bending, breaking the pattern can result in a disqualified run, with no time entered. The same is true in goat tying if the goat gets loose.
“(Newt) is very hard-headed and because he’s a baby, he likes to throw temper tantrums,” Rianna said. “You’ve got to figure out what he’s doing, why he’s doing it and then tell him you can’t do this. That’s one of our main issues we had with barrels—I would go to second and I wouldn’t give enough space or we’d just be running and he’s throwing his head and it threw us off balance. I had to learn to keep my hands down and look where I wanted him to.”
According to Rianna, Newt has an embarrassing habit of neighing at everyone and everything when they are at an event.
“At West Virginia in the warm-up area he was doing really good so I was like, good job buddy; and then he made this sound—I can only say it sounded like a dog whining, and everyone in the warmup arena looked at me,” she said. “But he’s just a sweet thing; he’s adapted so well to rodeo and I’m really proud of him because he was just a strict show horse before, where there’s no noise—they call your name and then you run. At a rodeo, there’s noise everywhere: people hollering, music playing, dogs barking, bulls in the pen … and he’s learned and done so much better than I thought he would.”
At the state finals, the goat tying event came down to a single run for Rianna and Reggie. The first run of the day went really well, with Rianna coming in at 11 seconds for second place; the reigning state champion had a bad first run.
“Later that night, I ran 20 something and I was like, I’ve blown it out of the water—there’s no coming back from that,” Rianna said.
The other girl who had a bad first run had a fast run in the second round, so going into the final round they were tied for the qualifying place.
“I’m not the person who wants everyone else to screw up … I was like, come on, you’ve got this—you can do this,” Rianna said. “Because if I didn’t get to go I was going to be a little upset, but … I want anyone who gets the chance to go, because it’s such a mind-blowing experience. It’s so much fun, you get to meet so many people and do so many things that you wouldn’t dream of getting to do otherwise—and if I couldn’t have that, I wanted someone else to have it. I wasn’t going to stew or be sour over it or wish bad luck on anybody.”
For goat tying, the competitors randomly draw which of two goats they will be tying.
“The whole time I’m watching and we’ve got two goats set up—right goat and left goat—well, the other girl has drawn left goat and Rianna’s drawn right goat,” Kevin explained. “The first three girls, the right goat’s kicked loose because it was thrashing, it was that wound up. The left goat was like a kitten; he would just lay over and do nothing. … And the whole time, I’ll be honest, I’m sitting there thinking, she’s going to finish fifth and that’s it.”
Rianna was also watching the other competitors, as she was slated to run seventh. She watched as each rider ran in as fast as they could, loosely tying the goat and stepping back just to have the goat kick loose and lose their run. The reigning state champion, who was tied with Rianna going into the third run, had a record-setting run at 9 or 10 seconds on the calmer goat, according to Kevin.
“She steps back two or three steps and (the goat)’s laying there like he’s been doing for the previous others,” he said. “Then he makes one [bleat] and kicks loose, and I’m like, holy crap, man. I reached for my phone but I can’t call her because I’m watching her getting ready to run.”
But Rianna already knew exactly what she needed to do.
“All the people that I was having to worry with, their goats kicked loose … so I went down there and I was like, well, I’m not going to try and do super fast because I’m not going to tie properly and if I get a ‘no time’ I’m done for,” Rianna said. “So I slammed that little stinker to the ground and I spent a good three seconds just pulling as tight as I could before rocking up and stepping back, because I was willing to sacrifice a fast time if I kept the goat tied… and it worked.”
“She had a good run—she came down and got it tied, and I laughed because when she got her tie done and she pulled, she stopped and I mean she laid back and did a good three times of pulling,” Kevin said, demonstrating the hand motions. “And then she threw her hands up, and that little joker rolled and kicked but he couldn’t get out.”
The goat has to stay tied for six seconds for the round to count.
“We had 12 regular season events, so it ends up being 27 goats to determine where you go, and it came down to the 27th goat—that’s how close it was,” Kevin said.
The National High School Rodeo Finals (NHSRF) are taking place this year at Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Neb. A weeklong event with more than 1,200 contestants, 1,500 horses and at least 1,100 trailers, nightly concerts and events can attract as many as 8,000 spectators.
In addition to the competitive events, there are volleyball tournaments by state and extra races outside of the national competition. Local businesses offer discounts and promotions to competitors who are in town for the rodeo, and Rianna gets to visit with riding friends from other states as well as Mexico and Canada.
“The great thing about rodeo is all these kids are competing against each other … but yet every family will do whatever they can to help you, even though your kid is competing against theirs,” Kevin said. “At the annual parent meeting (at state finals), we were standing there talking and this is at 11 o’clock Sunday morning, the wind’s blowing and it’s freezing … and I looked up and there’s Rianna and her buddies and one girl—they’re in this battle to make it in goats—well, the two of them were sitting next to each other with a blanket over each other, laughing and joking, and I’m like, how cool is that?”
Kevin was elected national director for VHSRA this spring, so his leadership with the sport will continue for several years. As for Rianna, she will still be riding after graduation, and she’s got a new challenge: helping her little sister train for the junior division rodeo this fall. Eliza Brill is 12 and will be in seventh grade next year.
“She’s nervous, and I get that because it is kind of scary at first,” Rianna said. “But she’s been doing lessons at one of our trainers, she’s been working here on one of the older horses … she’s going to fall off eventually; I just hope that when she does, she bounces back up and gets back on. Hopefully she’ll be able to do what I do and have fun doing it.”
Rianna plans to spend two years at Piedmont Virginia Community College while helping train Eliza and continuing to participate in non-VHSRA riding events. After that, she thinks she may pursue a degree in a medical field while looking for a spot on a college rodeo team.
“This is my senior year, so I wanted this to be like the proof of how much I’ve improved since ninth grade. I wanted it to be a showcase of how much I’ve grown and how much I’ve done with my horses—how confident I am now,” Rianna said.
Rianna said the people she’s met along the way have helped her to build confidence through their unwavering support and friendship—even going so far as to lend out their horses when someone else’s ride was injured.
“I’m really glad to have had that these past four years, because they’ve changed me as a person—the people I’ve met, the parents I’ve met; people who treat me like I’m their own kid,” she said. “It’s just nice knowing that I have that support system, and Eliza’s going to get to have that.”
“When we get back from Nebraska, it’s going to be about 5,500 miles that we traveled for this past season, and that’s just high school (NHSRA),” Kevin said. “When it’s all said and done, for her senior year we probably traveled 7,000 miles. … It’s been a lot of fun.”
To view the competition live, visit ridepass.com to purchase an event subscription.