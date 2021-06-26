Youth heads to rodeo nationals again

Reggie is 20 years old—not old enough to be put out to pasture just yet, but she has reached the limits of her speed. Training a brand-new horse in the middle of a competition season definitely comes with its risks, however.

“You have to understand their quirks; you have to understand how they react to pressure,” Rianna said. “(Newt) lost his mind at the first few rodeos—went ballistic—bless his little heart. It’s not his fault; he’s very young and he was stressed … he had no idea what was going on (and) there were all these horses he didn’t know. For almost every rodeo until the last six, we actually destroyed every single barrel—our runs were terrible.”

Rianna said the turning point with Newt came at a rodeo event in North Carolina. The warm-up arena at the facility was tiny, and when they entered Newt was as bad as she’d ever seen him.

“I was like, well, if I can handle this bucking, rear-end-kicking mess, I can do anything,” she said. “And I stuck with that mentality and worked with him through it, and he’s doing much better now. He’s much more calm and he does great at shows; we’re not knocking every barrel now.”