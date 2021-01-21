WMHS Dragons burn Tigers, 66-55

The Dragons kept the Tigers at bay last Friday night, beating Brentsville District High School on the court 66-55. Senior Dragon Logan Barbour scored nearly half of the team’s points in his game-high 31 points.

William Monroe High School sophomore Tucker Shifflett put the Dragons on the boards first with a three-pointer. Barbour followed with his own trey before scoring an additional two. Both teams attempted three-pointers in the first quarter, many missing their marks.

With less than two minutes left in the quarter, junior John Simms brought the Tigers to a 9-9 tie with the Dragons. It would be the closest the Tigers would get to the Dragons the rest of the night. The Dragons lead 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.