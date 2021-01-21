WMHS Dragons burn Tigers, 66-55

The Dragons kept the Tigers at bay last Friday night, beating Brentsville District High School on the court 66-55. Senior Dragon Logan Barbour scored nearly half of the team’s points in his game-high 31 points.
William Monroe High School sophomore Tucker Shifflett put the Dragons on the boards first with a three-pointer. Barbour followed with his own trey before scoring an additional two. Both teams attempted three-pointers in the first quarter, many missing their marks.
With less than two minutes left in the quarter, junior John Simms brought the Tigers to a 9-9 tie with the Dragons. It would be the closest the Tigers would get to the Dragons the rest of the night. The Dragons lead 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Shifflett again got the Dragons started, dropping two, followed by Barbour’s three points. The Tigers quickened the pace of the game in the second, and the Dragons were able to match the speed and grab some rebounds. With just over four minutes left in the half, Barbour turned the ball over, but the Tigers were unable to capitalize. Barbour landed another three with one minute left, bringing the score to 25-18. Dragon Junior Troy Jones sank a trey with 30 seconds remaining, pulling the foul and sinking the basket. With 19 seconds left, senior Franklin Lindsay was fouled, dropping one, bringing the score to 30-19. Senior Tiger Trey Ilevbare grabbed the rebound, and Brentsville sank two, bringing the score at the half to 30-21.
The Dragons came back for the second half ready to make baskets. Barbour drove to the basket first, dropping two, followed by gathering the rebound and passing to Lindsay, who sank two and pulled the foul, sinking one. Barbour earned his fourth trey of the night with six minutes left in the quarter, bringing the score to 38-24.
Shifflett drove to the basket for a left-handed lay-up, followed quickly by a three-pointer, bringing the score to 43-28. Junior Tiger Jonathan Akowski returned the trey to bring the score to 43-31, followed by a three-pointer by Lindsay.
Simms scored for the Tigers with an under-the-basket shot to bring the score to 46-27 and with less than five seconds left, Barbour earned a foul, missing one but making the second. The quarter ended with the score at 47-31.
Barbour earned his first two points of nine in the quarter quickly, followed by Lindsay with a lay-up. Junior Shea Jeffers dropped two, followed by Barbour, bringing the score to 55-39 with a Tigers timeout with six minutes left in the game.
Brentsville earned a quick five, including one free-throw, after senior Blake Shifflett earned his fifth foul of the night, bringing the score to 55-44. Lindsay was fouled, making both of his free-throws, followed by Brentsville’s Ilevbare, sinking two after being fouled by Barbour, bringing the score to 57-46.
Barbour followed with a successive five points to bring the score to 62-49 with less than three minutes left in the game. Jones scored back-to-back shots, bringing the final score to 66-55.
Head coach Brett Maynard said the Dragons did a good job containing the Tigers’ shooters.
“They have some really good shooters,” Maynard said. “We did a good job not letting them get any looks. Now, our defense on their penetration, we have to work on that. They pressed us a lot, so we did a good job taking care of the basketball.”
Barbour finished with 31 points and six assists. Tucker Shifflett finished with 10 points and five assists. Lindsay finished with 13 points. Jones earned eight points and four assists.
For the Tigers, Ilevbare finished with 20 points, Simms with 12 and senior Brandon Forst with eight points.
The next scheduled home game is Friday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. against George Mason High School.