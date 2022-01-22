Scholastic Bowl team undefeated after 8 matches

The William Monroe High School Dragons’ Scholastic Bowl team pushed to another overwhelming victory over Skyline Jan. 12 in a double-header that was rescheduled from Jan. 5 due to the winter storm that shut down school for a full week following winter break. The Dragons are undefeated so far this season, with eight wins in four double headers.

Team captain Tori Garber, who presided over the team during the second round of the match, jumped in with the buzzer just seconds into the match with the knowledge that the field of optogenetics uses light to control neurons.

Lynn Morris, who recently received a full ride scholarship to attend Princeton University this fall, served as the team’s math expert.

Conrad Bruton, who serves as senior team captain in the off-season from running cross country, correctly guessed that “montre de cheval” is French for horseback riding, though no one on the Monroe team knew that the largest moon of Saturn is named Titan.

WMHS English teacher Eric Nyrop served as moderator and did a fantastic job of correctly pronouncing terms from a wide variety of academic disciplines. Fellow English teacher Jennifer Bates was timekeeper and physical education teacher Teresa Collier was the scorekeeper.

At the end of the first match, the score was 245-85, Dragons. The 18-member team had many alternates to switch in on different rounds, while the Skyline team only brought one alternate to their four-member team. The score for the second match was 250-65.

“The team answered questions at its usual fast pace and was able to rotate through most team members in the game so that everyone got a chance to play,” said coach Desiree Floyd. “Tori Garber and Conrad Bruton served as captains. Skyline, in the past, has been quite a rival and often scores have been more equal between the teams—showing that this year’s WMHS team is very strongly developed and full of character.”

The Dragons will face Meridian High School away on Thursday, Jan. 20—rescheduled from Monday due to inclement weather.

