OUTDOORS: Bigger bass coming soon

The largemouth bass is unquestionably America’s favorite gamefish. Virginians, too, have a love affair with these freshwater fish which leap when hooked and can grow to impressive sizes. In a few years, if things go as planned, there may be even more large bass in Virginia waters.
Here’s the deal.
The Division of Wildlife Resources (previously known as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries) is experimenting with a strain of largemouth bass called F1. The F1 bass is a cross between a northern strain and a Florida strain largemouth. The fish will not be hybrids, but “intergrades,” because they are not a cross of two different species, but rather two different subspecies.
But why the experiment? Because the first generation of F1 bass have shown the ability to grow quickly and reach larger sizes than either the northern or Florida strain. This means that in about five years, Virginians should begin to see more 5-pound plus bass than before. The idea, therefore, is not to grow more bass, but bigger bass, and every fisherman alive enjoys catching bigger fish.
About 20 years ago, the DWR stocked Florida strain bass in Briery Creek Lake, and some huge bass—16-plus pounds—resulted. But that pure strain died out. If successful, the F1 bass may grow faster and possibly reach even larger sizes than the Florida strain.
The wildlife folks advise that this is an experiment, which may or may not work. Time will tell, but there is no downside except the extra cost involved in purchasing the young F1 fish.
Says Scott Smith, DWR Regional Fisheries Manager, “Currently, we do not have the hatchery infrastructure or a source of pure Northern/Florida brood stock required to produce F1 fish. Therefore, we are purchasing these fish from a private source that meets our fish health protocols. Because we have to purchase these fish, the entire program is only affordable if we can achieve results with a relatively small number of fish. Thus, the plan is to stock these at a low density, because that’s the only way it would be sustainable on a bigger scale should the project prove to be successful.”
Smith went on to say that Virginia has already stocked F1 largemouth bass in several places including Back Bay, the Chickahominy River, the tidal Rappahannock River and several small impoundments. This current experimental stocking program is focusing on a set of large reservoirs.
“We are stocking these fish into Smith Mountain Lake, Claytor Lake, Lake Anna, Lake Chesdin and Beaverdam Swamp Reservoir,” he said. “Because this experiment is directed toward large reservoirs, it will be separated from any other work we might do with F1 fish on small impoundments or in tidal waters.
So, how can you tell if that big bass you just caught is F1? You can’t, unless you have a portable genetics lab in your bass boat. Physically, they look exactly like regular bass. They just get bigger, quicker, but only the first generation (F1). Bass that reproduce in future generations would not display that rapid growth surge.
Again, this is an experiment, but one well worth all the cost and work. Congrats, Wildlife folks, on making an extra effort to improve fishing in Virginia waters.
