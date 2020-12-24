OUTDOORS: Bigger bass coming soon

The wildlife folks advise that this is an experiment, which may or may not work. Time will tell, but there is no downside except the extra cost involved in purchasing the young F1 fish.

Says Scott Smith, DWR Regional Fisheries Manager, “Currently, we do not have the hatchery infrastructure or a source of pure Northern/Florida brood stock required to produce F1 fish. Therefore, we are purchasing these fish from a private source that meets our fish health protocols. Because we have to purchase these fish, the entire program is only affordable if we can achieve results with a relatively small number of fish. Thus, the plan is to stock these at a low density, because that’s the only way it would be sustainable on a bigger scale should the project prove to be successful.”

Smith went on to say that Virginia has already stocked F1 largemouth bass in several places including Back Bay, the Chickahominy River, the tidal Rappahannock River and several small impoundments. This current experimental stocking program is focusing on a set of large reservoirs.

“We are stocking these fish into Smith Mountain Lake, Claytor Lake, Lake Anna, Lake Chesdin and Beaverdam Swamp Reservoir,” he said. “Because this experiment is directed toward large reservoirs, it will be separated from any other work we might do with F1 fish on small impoundments or in tidal waters.