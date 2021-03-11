OUTDOORS: A stable deer harvest

I remember back in 1987 when the deer harvest first exceeded 100,000 animals. I thought at the time that the Game Department had lost their collective minds. Their regulations were far too liberal. Too many deer killed would decimate populations.

Boy was I wrong about that.

The very next year, the deer kill jumped to about 120,000. In 1990, that figure increased to over 160,000 and in 1992, the deer harvest first exceeded the 200,000 mark.

Boy was I really wrong.

In 2009, the deer harvest in Virginia hit a record high of about 255,000. That’s when the Game Department biologists decided to put the brakes on the booming deer population by allowing more does to be harvested with a goal of stabilizing the overall deer herd—and that has been achieved.

For the past several years, the deer kill has bounced around the 200,000 mark, allowing for a generous harvest but keeping the deer population under control.