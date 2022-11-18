Nitzsche remains fastest middle school girl in state

If William Monroe Middle School did not have cross country record books, they do now. Samantha Nitzsche has carved a name for herself as the top middle school runner in the state and one of the best in the nation.

Upon the encouragement of her coaches, Rachel Freid and Jonathan Snowden, Samantha decided she wanted to run in the National Middle School Meet in Kentucky.

“Sam sees every practice, every race, every moment as a learning experience to grow and improve as a runner.” Freid stated

Freid recaps the past two years by saying: “Last year, as a 7th grader she broke the course records for two invitationals at Fork Union, and the course and state record at the Middle School State Championship. This year, as an 8th grader, she returned to the same events and broke her own records. When she won the Fork Union Middle School Invitational with a 5k time of 19:24, the director of the meet announced that this race time might as well be etched in stone as it will be a long time before anyone comes close to it. She maintained her title in the Middle School State Championship and remains the fastest middle school girl in the state with a personal best 4k time of 14:14.8. This was the first time the Middle School State Championship had an athlete take the title two years in a row.

“On November 5th, Samantha competed in the Middle School Cross Country National Championship. She ran a phenomenal race and had some real competition for the first time. She battled it out with a few other girls and placed 5th in the Nation.” Sam is also an All-American Middle school X-Country racer ranked 3rd in the nation. Samantha states “I like the adrenaline rush from competing in meets and I have enjoyed meeting other athletes.”

Freid finishes by saying it has been a pleasure for her to have coached Sam and she looks forward to seeing what is in store in the next phase of her athletic career.

Running is a family affair in the Nitzsche family, Sam’s older brother’s Schuyler and Varick also run XC at the high school and will be teammates next year. Lori Nitzsche, Sam’s mom, Lori, is proud of all of Sam’s accomplishments and glad she challenged herself to race at the National level. “It was a learning experience for sure and I am super proud of her and glad she had this experience. I can’t wait to see what she will do at the next level.