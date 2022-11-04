Monroe XC takes on District Championships

The William Monroe boys and girls XC teams headed to Nokesville Park for the District Cross Country Championships. The boys were ranked second by 9 points and both teams had individuals racing for top 15 All District Honors.

A clear beautiful fall day on a course the Monroe athletes enjoy racing set the stage for great personal and team performances.

The boys toed the line first at 4:00 to lead the charge to win a title. The girls were eight minutes after as the gun went off. Fans and coaches cheered the athletes along on different parts of the course with excitement.

Evan Young ran away from the field to claim the District Title in a time of 17:02! Schuyler Nitzsche, fourth and Aiden Dumas sixth for all district honors.

Will Baker was one spot out of All District Honors. Following, with great races were Lance Frye, Nathan Lindegren, Caleb Buckland, Marshall Holz, Colin Beverage and Varick Nitzsche.

On the girls side, Elli Pursel raced to all district honors placing 13th. Following with personal records were Livia Kilby, Marley Van Doren, Shiloh Thompson, Elizabeth Kilby, Paige Hoffman, Sarah Perry, Seanna Sutton, Madelyn Wells and Allison Dewyea.

The thriller of the day was the boys raced to the level of expectation and tied for the District Title and the tie breaker went to the sixth man and Monroe became District runner ups.

The big race is the Regional Meet Wednesday November 2 for the State qualifier!