Lady Dragons decimate Manassas Park Cougars

“In the second half, we came out with a lot of intensity,” said Dragons head coach Jeremy Lamm. “They go out and score three goals in two minutes, whereas it took us like 20 minutes to get two goals in the first half, so I was glad to see them get it together. Once they kind of settled and started to look to pass to one another, I thought they moved the ball from side to side well, switched the field well… For me, the real bright spot was Manassas Park’s keeper; she just did a great job of getting to a lot of the shots.”

With just 3 seconds left until the 20-minute mark, Orange darted around the Cougars’ defense to send the ball sailing into the bottom left of the net, earning her second goal of the season and a ninth for the Dragons in the game.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but the opportunity (presented itself),” said Orange, who was headed to the Sprinkles ice cream truck after the game to celebrate. “(I like) making assists for other people, too, because when I make an assist and someone scores, I was part of that. The whole team usually contributes to the person getting the goal.”

The Lady Dragons played George Mason away the following night, with the game shortened due to lightning with a 3-3 tie—they have never beaten or tied George Mason, according to Lamm.