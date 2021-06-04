Lady Dragons decimate Manassas Park Cougars

The William Monroe High School varsity girls soccer team shutout Manassas Park, 9-0, on Tuesday, May 25. Under Virginia High School League rules, the game can be called 20 minutes into the second half if the winning team is up by 8 goals, so freshman midfielder Sydney Orange’s final goal came with just 3 seconds left on the clock, securing the Dragons their seventh win of the season to remain undefeated in the Northwestern District.
“I’m proud of myself that I was aggressive and got the ball in the goal,” said Orange, who has been playing since she was 5 years old.
Freshman midfielder Livi Sharff made a shot on goal 30 seconds into the game but wasn’t able to find the net. Less than a minute later, after a corner kick by freshman Seanna Sutton, senior forward Mackenzie Sprouse’s ball found the center of the net for the first goal of the night for the Dragons. Another 30 seconds after that, senior forward Sydney Dombrovskis’ kick was blocked by Cougars goalie senior Sarah McKenzie.
The ball stayed near the Cougars’ goal for the first half-hour of play, where Dragon junior midfielder Sydney Devory’s first shot was also blocked by McKenzie at the 10-minute mark. Devory made two more attempts to score, with the ball not quite finding net, and Livi Sharff’s attempted goal hit the Cougars’ goalie.
At the 20-minute mark, Orange scored her first goal of the season with an assist by freshman Elli Pursel, bringing the score to 2-0, Dragons. Senior midfielder Arianna Mosqueda got control of the ball and made two attempts on the goal, both blocked by McKenzie. At the 25-minute mark, team captain Sarah Earle’s long kick brought the action back to the goal zone, but Pursel’s shot sailed just over the goal to go out of bounds.
Twenty-eight minutes into the game, Pursel passed to Dombrovskis, who passed to Sprouse. Sprouse set up Devory, whose shot tapped McKenzie’s arm on its way into the net, earning the Dragons their third goal of the night. Thirty seconds later, Devory’s second attempt was blocked by McKenzie, but a foul at the 29-minute mark gave Devory the free kick, which hit net, to bring the score to 4-0, Dragons. Seconds later, Dombrovskis gave the assist to Devory, who earned her hat trick on the night, bringing the score to 5-0, Dragons.
The Cougars’ goalie dove on top of a ball kicked by Livi Sharff and blocked another by Orange as well as an attempted header—meanwhile the Dragon defense waited idly as the action remained focused near the Cougars’ goal until halftime.
Twenty-three seconds into the second half, Devory landed her fourth goal of the night to bring the score to 6-0 for the Dragons. Junior Emma Dean found the net a minute later to bring the score to 7-0, and 20 seconds after that, Mosqueda scored with an assist by Orange to bring the score to 8-0—grounds for calling the game early if they made it to the 20-minute mark without a score by the Cougars. At 49 minutes, McKenzie dove on another goal attempt by Dean, and moments later Pursel’s kick hit the outside goal post. Another attempt by Orange sent McKenzie diving to the grass once more, and it looked like the game would end at 8-0 as the final seconds ticked down on the clock.
“In the second half, we came out with a lot of intensity,” said Dragons head coach Jeremy Lamm. “They go out and score three goals in two minutes, whereas it took us like 20 minutes to get two goals in the first half, so I was glad to see them get it together. Once they kind of settled and started to look to pass to one another, I thought they moved the ball from side to side well, switched the field well… For me, the real bright spot was Manassas Park’s keeper; she just did a great job of getting to a lot of the shots.”
With just 3 seconds left until the 20-minute mark, Orange darted around the Cougars’ defense to send the ball sailing into the bottom left of the net, earning her second goal of the season and a ninth for the Dragons in the game.
“I wasn’t expecting it, but the opportunity (presented itself),” said Orange, who was headed to the Sprinkles ice cream truck after the game to celebrate. “(I like) making assists for other people, too, because when I make an assist and someone scores, I was part of that. The whole team usually contributes to the person getting the goal.”
The Lady Dragons played George Mason away the following night, with the game shortened due to lightning with a 3-3 tie—they have never beaten or tied George Mason, according to Lamm.
“The back-to-back nights hurt us,” he said. “After the long drive, we came out flat and we’re not used to seeing that kind of speed. We had a missed penalty kick early that would’ve taken us up 1-0, but still managed to find the net a little later from a Dombrovskis cross that Devory was able to get a touch on … the score went back and forth from a lack of marking number six for Mason—truly the fastest player we’ve seen.”
“Devory rescued the draw again before the game was called due to lightning. It stinks to come so close to beating Mason to just come up short,” Lamm continued. “Despite no goals to show, Elise Davis had one of the best games we had seen from her out on wing and Emma Dean was lockdown as usual for us—she’s been a real iron man for us this season. Mackenzie Sprouse also had a really solid night playing in the middle and out wide, drawing the defense with some great runs. … Skyline’s been on a really hot streak, so they’re going to be tough.”
The Dragons were scheduled to face rival Skyline High School at home on Tuesday, June 1, after press time.