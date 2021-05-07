Dragons softball: WMHS shuts out Man. Park, 17-0

The William Monroe Lady Dragons shut out the Manassas Park Cougars, 17-0, in their home opener, Friday, April 30. Despite extremely high winds, dark clouds and on-and-off rain showers, the team was in high spirits for five innings, which is when the game can be called if a team is ahead by 10 points. The Dragons lost 2-8 against Warren County on Monday, April 26, and beat Brentsville District 17-8 on Wednesday, April 28—both away games.
“Our first game against Warren, we took it on the chin—we were a little bit nervous and we’re a very young team,” said head coach Tom Breeden. “Wednesday night’s game it was like we finally come out of our shell a little bit and then this game—they’re playing very well.”
In the top of the first inning, junior Dragon pitcher Emily Shifflett struck out Cougar sophomore Peyton Fisher and scored a force out on Cougar senior Emily Garrison with runners on first and second. In the bottom of the first, Dragon freshman Avery Shifflett made it to first base on a bunt before junior Rachel Hill was thrown out at first. Senior Kaitlyn Napier hit a nice ball to left field, and junior Savannah Meade bunted, allowing Napier the chance to steal a run, bringing the score to 2-0, Dragons.
With senior Cougar Alyssa Hicks pitching, Dragon freshman Riley Rocha and sophomore Kara Baker-Jones both walked to first as the high winds blew the infield soil in clouds, blinding fans and players alike. Sophomore Kendyll Eddins struck out, and two more walks (Eddins and sophomore Taylor Mallory) earned the Dragons their third and fourth points of the night. During a brief time out, the Cougars subbed in senior Angela Rodriguez as pitcher.
By the end of the first inning, the Dragons were ahead 7-0 with four of the points on walks.
The top of the second was brief as Cougar Margaret May struck out and the ball hit teammate Hicks while running the baseline, which resulted in another out. In the bottom of the second, Rocha scored a nice hit to right field. Mallory got a double and a wild pitch to Lamm earned Mallory third base and Lamm first.
With two outs, Dragon senior Timberlee Eppard Hoffman made a great hit to right field rounding to second, bringing the other two runners home and the score to 11-0, Dragons. Hill then came up to bat and sent the ball to right field for an in-the-park home run, bringing the score to 13-0.
Both Cougars’ Rodriguez and Fisher went out with a pair of fly balls. Garrison came in to pitch for the Cougars in the bottom of the third as the weather continued to worsen.
In the top of the fourth, Shifflett threw Garrison out at first and struck out Hicks. In the bottom of the inning, Garrison pitched to Mallory, who sent three fly balls out over the home stands before walking to first. Dragon junior Mara Woolford came up to bat and assisted Mallory in stealing second and then third before walking to first herself. Hoffman brought Mallory home with her hit to left field, bringing the score to 14-0, Dragons.
Hill took the plate and hit the game’s only out-of-the-park home run to left field, bringing the score to 17-0, Monroe.
Woolford got some pitching in at the top of the fifth, but the Cougars were unable to capitalize on a walk. The game was called after the top of the fifth due to the score.
“Kara Baker-Jones did an excellent job back there along with Emily Shifflett—I think Emily may have gave up two hits and she really pitched well,” Breeden said after the game. “First baseman Timberlee that came into the game late—she also hit the ball very good when she was in the game.”
“All in all it was a team win—nobody really stood out,” Breeden said. “Basically, I think everybody on the team at least got one hit, and it was just basically one of those games where we needed to play it.”
The next game is Tuesday at George Mason (after press time) and the rivalry match against Skyline will be home on Friday, May 7, at 6 p.m.