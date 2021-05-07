Dragons softball: WMHS shuts out Man. Park, 17-0

By the end of the first inning, the Dragons were ahead 7-0 with four of the points on walks.

The top of the second was brief as Cougar Margaret May struck out and the ball hit teammate Hicks while running the baseline, which resulted in another out. In the bottom of the second, Rocha scored a nice hit to right field. Mallory got a double and a wild pitch to Lamm earned Mallory third base and Lamm first.

With two outs, Dragon senior Timberlee Eppard Hoffman made a great hit to right field rounding to second, bringing the other two runners home and the score to 11-0, Dragons. Hill then came up to bat and sent the ball to right field for an in-the-park home run, bringing the score to 13-0.

Both Cougars’ Rodriguez and Fisher went out with a pair of fly balls. Garrison came in to pitch for the Cougars in the bottom of the third as the weather continued to worsen.

In the top of the fourth, Shifflett threw Garrison out at first and struck out Hicks. In the bottom of the inning, Garrison pitched to Mallory, who sent three fly balls out over the home stands before walking to first. Dragon junior Mara Woolford came up to bat and assisted Mallory in stealing second and then third before walking to first herself. Hoffman brought Mallory home with her hit to left field, bringing the score to 14-0, Dragons.