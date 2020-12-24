Dragons make their mark on 2020 esports season

Two of the three William Monroe High School esports teams competed in playoff games last week. The Rocket League team placed 16th in the state, losing in the first round of state playoffs to the eventual champion, John Champe High School.

The Smite team competed in regional playoffs against teams from all across the country, finishing with an overall 5th place ranking in the region. In the third round of playoff games—quarterfinals—they lost to Leslie County High School, who would go on to the championship game.

For a team that just started in spring 2020, coach Jess Shifflett was extremely proud of the group’s progress and dedication and looks forward to continued success in the 2021 season.

This year’s senior players include Smite team’s Jonathan Ross and Jacen Northcutt and League of Legends’s Tyler Powell.

