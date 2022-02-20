Dragons Coach Brett Maynard nets 100th win

He didn’t know it at the time, but William Monroe Head Basketball Coach Brett Maynard netted his 100th career coaching victory during the home game against Meridian Feb. 7. Due to inclement weather and games being rescheduled, the Dragons have had a busy few weeks, playing multiple games each week in order to fit in all their opponents before playoffs begin.

The Dragons got off to a sluggish start and were losing 19-16 in the first quarter against the Mustangs. The second quarter was a back and forth affair, with both teams trading the lead. The Dragons stepped it up on the defensive end and held Meridian to 8 points in the second quarter.

Senior center Aiden McGann and freshman guard Parker Hildebrand covered Meridian’s top players, forcing many missed shots. The halftime score was 27-26, with Meridian up by one.

Both teams came out shooting well in the third quarter. Junior guard Tucker Shifflett, senior guard Troy Jones and freshman forward Brady Lam each hit threes for the Dragons to bring the third quarter to a nail-biting tie of 42-42.

The stage was set for a fourth quarter showdown. The Dragons’ defense stepped up again, shutting down Meridian’s attack. Six-foot-two senior guard Ja’Quis Carpenter, Lam and Jones all had tough finishes inside to help propel Monroe to a hard-fought victory.

Shifflett scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 4 rebounds with 5 assists. Lam scored 14 and snagged 10 rebounds for a double double. Jones had 12 points, 8 rebounds and put the icing on the cake with a slam dunk in the final seconds—bringing the crowd to a roar. Carpenter scored 13 points and had 3 steals, propelling Monroe to a 59-50 victory.

When asked about his 100th win, Coach Maynard simply stated, “I guess the wins add up but we are simply trying to focus on one game at a time. I have been blessed to coach players that work extremely hard and are willing to compete each and every day. The true reward for me is our players coming together each year to play as a true team and how they improve together throughout the season.” Maynard has a 70.4% winning percentage as the Head Coach of the Dragons.

The Dragons won two of the final three games in the regular season and are seeking a first place Regional berth.