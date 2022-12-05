Letter to the editor: Thank you voters, poll workers, election chiefs

How fortunate we are as Greene County residents to be served on Election Day by dozens of poll workers dedicated to ensure the voting process is carried out with accuracy and integrity. Besides the roughly 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule our paid and volunteer workers put in for the day, poll workers participate in pre- election training focusing on all levels of detail required for a successful voting day process.

Our voter participation was just shy of 57% of our near 15,000 Greene County registered voters. Recent changes in state law and regulations including re-districting, changes in polling places, DMV registrations, election day registrations, early voting and absentee voting along with newly adopted electronic poll books and the increased scrutiny of election processes has made for more challenging times for precinct poll workers and General Registrar oﬃce staﬀ.

Kudos to all of our Election Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, Oﬃcers of Election, our Director of Elections/General Registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler , Deputy Registrars Anthea Haselden and Phil Leﬀew, for their focused eﬀort ensuring a safe and valid election that processed a record number of voters for a non-Presidential voting year.

Lastly to our county registered voters, thank you for your participation, your support of fellow community members working the polls and the feedback provided us that will be useful as we move onto future elections.

As always, our eﬀorts to develop a bank of poll workers continues given the growing demands resulting from a more extended voting process that this year ran from September 23rd, due to early voting, through the November 8th election day. If interested in serving as a poll worker, please contact Jennifer Lewis-Fowler at jlewis- fowler@gcva.us

Greene County Electoral Board

Deborah Turck, Chair

Roberta Culbertson

Brian O’Regan.